Fungible Expands Global Sales Channel with India-Based Partner Savex Technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible Inc. , a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced its latest channel ecosystem partner Savex Technologies , one of India's largest Information and Communication Technology Distributors. Fungible is increasing its investment in India by building out its sales organization and further developing its design center in Bangalore.

The strategic collaboration agreement further expands the Fungible business and market footprint in India. Designed to drive deeper levels of reseller engagement across the region, the larger distribution network aims to provide better partner access to Fungible solutions.

"We are pleased to collaborate with a leading technology solutions provider such as Fungible and showcase their solutions and services to our reseller base," said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies. "This strategic partnership will enable us to further deliver Fungible technologies into the channel, ultimately supporting our mutual customers and helping to ensure success in this fast-growing market."

The Fungible Storage Cluster (FSC) is a workload-centric NVMe/TCP solution that delivers on five key customer requirements, efficiency at scale, consistent performance, cloud-like agility, data protection, and simplified management. The FSC solution consists of two critical components, the FS1600 storage nodes and the Fungible Composer software. The Composer software abstracts the complexities of provisioning and allocating resources to a volume based on workload demands using plug-ins and APIs. The storage nodes are pools of resources that process required data services and deliver capacity and performance.

Advancing the Fungible vision of each workload becoming its own infrastructure composer, the Fungible Storage Initiator (SI) PCIe cards off-load data services off CPU, allow for greater configuration flexibility, and drive greater security and efficiency. Deployment of SI cards requires no changes to the OS or BIOS. The combined solution of the Composer software, FSC, and SI cards offers a fundamentally more effective way to deliver workload-centric storage.

"Savex is a critical part of our expansion strategy supporting Fungible's reseller partners to deliver Fungible products to customers," said Paul Barr, Director of Global Channels at Fungible. "We're excited about our partnership with Savex. India is often at the forefront in the adoption of promising new technologies and based on the fast-growing demand we see for our DPU-based products, Savex will be critical in enabling local partners."

About The Fungible Channel Partner Program

Interested in becoming a Fungible partner and delivering Fungible's DPU-based technology and solutions to the market? Send an email to sales@fungible.com for more information.

About Savex

Established in 1986 and continuously evolving since then, Savex is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has 39 sales offices, and 42 stock locations, a sales force of over 400 and 7000+ partners in 700 cities. For more information, please visit www.savex.in

About Fungible Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Fungible is revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers. Visit Fungible to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Fungible, Fungible Data Processing Unit, Fungible DPU, Fungible Data Center and TrueFabric are registered trademarks of Fungible Inc. All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

View original content:

SOURCE Fungible