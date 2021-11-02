American Physician Assistant Moo-ving ahead with Popular new Trading App moomoo trading platform empowers users to make smart investments for the future

PALO ALTO, Calif, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- moomoo trading app continues to grow in popularity, with many U.S. residents registering accounts on the platform to invest and trade.

American Physician Assistant Moo-ving ahead with moomoo

One of those users is Jared, a physician assistant from Northern California, who trades under the username @investingpro.

moomoo entered Jared's life on the recommendation of his wife, after which he embarked on his investment journey.

(PRNewsfoto/Moomoo Inc.)

He uses moomoo to browse stock quotes, read financial news, analyze market trends, and make friends with investors worldwide.

But it's not just for fun; Jared, along with many others, has seen incredible results using the app.

Jared was exposed to investing at an early age, but he did not trade regularly or with purpose at first.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he, like many others, found more time secluded at home and started to look at his investments in the stock market with a more serious eye, adding on options into his investment strategy.

Although Jared has only five years of investment experience, he has already formed his investing philosophy and points toward timing as the primary driver in his investment decisions.

Implementing this rule of thumb, he uses information from moomoo to identify the stocks worth paying attention to.

According to Jared, once he adds some stocks to his watchlist, the next step is to decide which stocks to buy, which is the most difficult choice to make.

He also said he is a fan of the Heat Lists feature on moomoo, which shows trending stocks by showing activities based on the number of trades or searches of a stock or the clicks and views of its related news.

Jared is well aware of the risks involved, and he strictly adheres to a predetermined exit strategy to control the risks.

For example, he will set a strict profit-taker and stop-loss point, and once the threshold is reached, he will close out the positions no matter what.[1]

By adopting these investing strategies, Jared has achieved impressive returns on moomoo.

But even that is only a stepping stone to his real goal of becoming financially free and having the ability to live on his returns alone.

"The app offers a lot of free tools," Jared said. "Users have free access to stock quotes on moomoo, whereas most other apps tend to charge a fee for this feature. What's more, the quotes are quickly updated with little time lag. The AI Monitor feature and other automated analytics are great. You also have access to abundant financial news and its Moo community, where many investors share their views. moomoo allows me to get to know the latest news and strategies and decide which stocks to buy, which saves me a lot of time in decision-making."

As an active app user, he said moomoo makes investing more accessible and returns higher, and the proof is in the pudding.

"You don't see returns so high with so little experience without a powerful tool to help," Jared said.

And even more than achieving his financial dreams, he said investing has become a spice in his busy life, enabling him to make continuous self-improvements and meet a group of like-minded people who are also passionate about investing and will continue to share his story using moomoo.

"Many of my relatives and friends are new to investing," Jared said. "The Moo community serves as a great platform for them to learn from seasoned investors who share their experience there. Beginners can grow quickly by learning from others."

On the ninth anniversary of Futu's establishment, Jared gave his blessings to Futu.

"I wish Futu a prosperous future and hope it can provide more and more useful tools to investors so that we can grow with Futu along our investment journey," he said.

Disclaimer: Securities are offered through Futu Inc., member SIPC/FINRA. All investing involves risk. Neither Futu Inc. nor moomoo endorses any particular investing strategy. You should carefully consider your investment goals and objectives when deciding what investment strategy to follow. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About moomoo



moomoo is a professional trading platform that offers access to commission-free trading of stocks, options and ETFs (restrictions apply). It is a one-stop platform that integrates AI-powered trading tools, real-time data, and one of the most engaged online trading communities. In the United States, moomoo's securities services are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed broker-dealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Moomoo Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website, www.moomoo.com.

[1] In a stop loss order, if the market is unusually fast the stop price that is executed may be quite a bit different than the initial stop set price.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moomoo Inc.