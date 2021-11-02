Alithya to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on November 11

The conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET)

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022, ended September 30, 2021, on November 11, 2021.

Important change regarding the conference call:

Unlike previous quarters, Alithya will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call at 8:00 a.m. Date: November 11, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > (800) 590-6590

> Conference ID: 1735627 Live webcast: https://www.icastpro.ca/zm7bxd

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available on Alithya's website under the Investors section, or directly at https://www.alithya.com/en/investors.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

