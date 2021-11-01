This Holiday Season ASICS Announces Matching Donation Program Benefitting The National Alliance on Mental Illness THE BRAND WILL MATCH CUSTOMER DONATIONS MADE VIA ASICS.COM UP TO $500,000

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASICS is proud to announce a partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness [NAMI] that will allow for the ASICS brand and its U.S. customers to donate funds to support mental health awareness and resources. During the holiday season, from November 1 through December 31, 2021, ASICS U.S. customers will have the option to make a donation to NAMI during checkout at ASICS.com and ASICS will match all donations up to $500,000 total.

ASICS' partnership with NAMI is supported by the brand's founding ethos, anima sana in corpore sano, which translates to 'a sound mind in a sound body.' As a brand, ASICS hopes to educate the world about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body, while NAMI aims to raise awareness and provide resources for mental illnesses.

"Supporting NAMI is a truly authentic partnership for ASICS given our 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' brand philosophy," said Richard Sullivan, ASICS North America President and CEO. "Our hope is that this donation matching program will help raise much needed funds for NAMI's programming and efforts to break the stigmas around mental illness."

"NAMI is so grateful for ASICS support of NAMI. We are aligned on the mantra of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body,' and that physical health IS mental health," said Jessica Edwards, Director of External Relations at NAMI. "This support will help build better lives for people living with mental health conditions and their families."

HOW THE DONATION PROGRAM WORKS:

At checkout on ASICS.com, customers will have the option to make a donation to NAMI in increments of $1 , $5 or $10

ASICS will match donations made from November 1 – December 31 dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 total

This partnership between ASICS and NAMI is an extension of the relationship as the two organizations and their affiliates have collaborated in the past. For World Mental Health Day in October, ASICS donated $1 to NAMI for every person [up to 5,000 people] who participated in brand's Mind Uplifter™ tool from October 8th through October 15th.

Further, two years ago, during Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2019, ASICS Elite Athlete Johnny Gregorek championed a fundraising effort for NAMI NYC that featured participants running a mile wearing blue jeans. The Blue Jean Mile campaign continued in 2021 as ASICS encouraged people to run in support of NAMI. In total, over $67,000 has been raised to date for NAMI NYC.

The donation at checkout feature has been live on ASICS.com since September 2021, with the match going live this holiday season. To learn more about ASICS' partnership with NAMI and the upcoming holiday donation matching program, please visit: https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/nami-national-alliance-mental-illness/ .

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

