InventHelp Inventor Develops Handheld Pickup Tool (ALL-2660)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an automotive technician, I often need to clean up items, like nails, nuts and bolts, that drop on the floor," said an inventor from Sautee, Ga. "This tool attracts the hardware so I can remove it from the floor and then deposit it in the trash."

He developed a prototype for EASY MAG to ease the retrieval of metal items lying on the floor or ground from a standing position. As such, it eliminates the need to bend over and pick up items with the hands. Thus, it raises productivity for workers and improves customer service because it saves time and effort Eases the retrieval of metal items on the floor or ground from a standing position. It is also lightweight, practical and easy to use. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

