Alfa Laval revolutionizes tank cleaning for the hygienic fluid handling industries

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new Alfa Laval PlusClean® tank cleaning nozzle, the company continues to bring innovative products to the market. The nozzle sets a new standard for the food, dairy, beverage, pharmaceutical, home and personal care industries. Its unprecedented 100 percent tank cleaning coverage and up to 80 percent savings in water and cleaning media, provides a more sustainable and competitive alternative to traditional cleaning methods.

The unique design of the new Alfa Laval nozzle delivers 100 percent cleaning coverage in shadow areas that other nozzles miss. In addition, there's no risk of contamination which enables unmatched performance, well-suited for these demanding industries.

"This innovative new product improves process efficiency, safety and product quality," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "It saves on water and cleaning media, which not only gives our customers a competitive advantage but also enables more responsible use of our natural resources. It's a win-win for the industry and for society."

Did you know… Alfa Laval launches approximately 100 products annually, which is the equivalent of around two products per week?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval