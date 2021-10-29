ESG Surpasses Annual Records in Three Quarters

After the best year in the history of the company in 2020, Customer Success as a Service® has surpassed those records with three months left to go in 2021

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is proud to announce outstanding Q3 2021 results. The company's unique approach combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to improve the Customer Success capabilities and maturity of technology companies.

ESG continued to experience exponential growth in the third quarter, both in new logo acquisition and expansion with existing customers, breaking revenue records in three quarters that were set in the previous full year.

ESG Q3 2021 News:

Total Q3 revenue up 85% year-over-year

Earned expansions with five existing clients

Added two net new clients through outside sales & marketing efforts

Total Q3 earnings increased exponentially year-over-year by continuing to drive incremental profitability on both expansions and net new engagements

Increased Q3 cross-sell/up-sell revenue on behalf of ESG clients by 75% year-over-year

Grew employee base by 18% quarter-over-quarter, adding skills such as project/program management, digital content and automation, operations, analytics, and Customer Success management

Q3 2021 new clients:

Multinational technology conglomerate

3D measurement, imaging, and realization technology leader

Q3 2021 client expansions:

Enterprise IT software company

High-growth Human Resources technology platform

Wireless networking global leader

Global Enterprise hygiene and health company

High-growth Customer Success technology platform

"Having already outperformed what was a record-breaking year in 2020, with a full quarter still to go in 2021, I'm extremely proud of all our team has already accomplished this year," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "Not only does our increased revenue through new and existing logos continue to validate the need for Customer Success as a Service® in the marketplace, but even more importantly to me, our team delivering value to our clients each and every day is the true validation."

