Certilytics, Inc. Earns 2021 NCQA Measure Certification™ for HEDIS Allowable Adjustments

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc., the transformative analytics partner for some of the nation's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations, today announced it has achieved certification for the 2021 measurement year through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) HEDIS Allowable Adjustments Measure Certification Program™.

(PRNewsfoto/Certilytics)

NCQA evaluated and certified 27 clinical quality measures that are part of the Certilytics Accelerator Data Platform . Accelerator is a HITRUST CSF®-certified health and data integration and enrichment platform that collects, links, standardizes, and validates healthcare data at a cadence of more than 30 million member lives per week for some of the nation's largest health plans, employers, PBMs, and provider health systems.

"We are proud to earn NCQA certification for the clinical quality measures we use to help our customers identify savings opportunities, improve health outcomes, and more effectively deploy their health management dollars," said Lana Davis, MSHI, RN BSN, Certilytics Director for Clinical Analytics. "This demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of data quality and accuracy and to providing our customers a complete picture of member health—past, present, and future."

NCQA's Measure Certification Program™ is the industry's most rigorous assessment of clinical quality measures that are used by healthcare organizations to assess performance, inform value-based contracting, and make strategic decisions about how to direct health and benefit resources.

About Certilytics, Inc.

Certilytics is the leading data and predictive analytics partner transforming the country's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations. Certilytics' solutions enable customers to thrive in a value-focused healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets. You can email us at contact@certilytics.com, visit our website at certilytics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org , on Twitter @ncqa , on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

Media Contact:

Austin Wright

804-698-9461

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certilytics