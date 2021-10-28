Taseko to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results.  After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 in Canada, 888-390-0546 in the United States, 08006522435 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until November 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8677 Canada, 888-390-0561 in the United States, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the passcode 709396 #.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taseko-to-release-third-quarter-2021-results-301410877.html

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.