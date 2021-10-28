PNM Resources Reports Third Quarter Results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 third quarter GAAP earnings of $1.32 per diluted share

2021 third quarter ongoing earnings of $1.37 per diluted share reflects increased earnings compared to the third quarter of 2020, offset by the dilutive impact of additional shares

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)



Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable

to PNM Resources $113.3 $121.8 $184.6 $164.0 GAAP diluted EPS $1.32 $1.52 $2.14 $2.05 Ongoing net earnings $118.0 $111.9 $193.3 $170.3 Ongoing diluted EPS $1.37 $1.40 $2.25 $2.13

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2021 third quarter results. Additionally, based on the completion of the third quarter and the continued expectation for the pending merger with AVANGRID to close during the fourth quarter, ongoing earnings guidance for 2021 has been withdrawn.

"Our third quarter financial results reflect continued growth in transmission demand to support grid reliability," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "As we await the final required regulatory approval on our merger with AVANGRID from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers and communities today and in the future. We continue to expect the merger to close in 2021."

UPDATE ON MERGER AGREEMENT

On October 21, 2020, PNM Resources announced an agreement to enter into a merger with AVANGRID, approved by shareholders in February 2021. Under the terms of the proposed merger, PNM Resources shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM Resources common stock held at closing. The transaction is pending approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, which is expected to address the application in the coming weeks. The transaction has received regulatory approval from all other required federal and state agencies. PNM Resources continues to anticipate that the closing of the merger will occur in 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary conditions to closing.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2021 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.





TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas .





Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q3 2021 Q3 2020

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 PNM $1.01 $1.24

$1.05 $1.12 TNMP $0.33 $0.30

$0.33 $0.30 Corporate and Other ($0.02) ($0.02)

($0.01) ($0.02)











Consolidated PNM Resources $1.32 $1.52

$1.37 $1.40

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 include:

PNM: Higher transmission margins resulting from increased demand on the transmission system and the addition of a new customer, higher decommissioning and reclamation trust realized gains and interest savings from refinancing of debt at lower interest rates increased earnings. These increases were partially offset by planned increases in operational spending, the expiration of a state income tax amortization and higher property tax resulting from additional capital investments and reduced retail load compared to record-high temperatures in the third quarter of 2020. The net increase in ongoing earnings was offset by the dilutive impact of additional shares.





TNMP: Rate relief from Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) and Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) increases were partially offset by higher depreciation and property tax expenses resulting from additional capital investments and the dilutive impact of additional shares.





Corporate and Other: Losses were reduced by the interest savings from repayment of debt with proceeds from additional shares issued in December 2020 .

GAAP earnings were also lower as a result of net changes in unrealized gains on investment securities for decommissioning and reclamation trusts in 2020.

Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at

http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share (or ongoing diluted earnings per share) to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-5.



PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings

(Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 86,915



$ 27,942



$ (1,536)



$ 113,321

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

2,512



—



—



2,512

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

436



—



—



436

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

849



—



—



849

Merger related costs2d

204



5



1,364



1,573

Total adjustments before income tax effects

4,001



5



1,364



5,370

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,016)



(1)



(346)



(1,363)

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

12



1



130



143

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

317



226



(14)



529

Total income tax impacts5

(687)



226



(230)



(691)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,314



231



1,134



4,679

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 90,229



$ 28,173



$ (402)



$ 118,000



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 146,804



$ 52,326



$ (14,521)



$ 184,609

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(3,594)



—



—



(3,594)

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

436



—



—



436

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,547



—



—



2,547

Merger related costs2d

562



433



9,743



10,738

Total adjustments before income tax effects

(49)



433



9,743



10,127

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

12



(91)



(2,475)



(2,554)

Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

24



36



835



895

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

—



128



135



263

Total income tax impacts5

36



73



(1,505)



(1,396)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(13)



506



8,238



8,731

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 146,791



$ 52,832



$ (6,283)



$ 193,340





















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases in "Income Tax Expense" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 24.2% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 15.4% for PNM, 11.1% for TNMP, and 13.1% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings

(Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 99,319



$ 23,921



$ (1,472)



$ 121,768

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(12,776)



—



—



(12,776)

Regulatory disallowances2b

—



—



—



—

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,131



—



—



1,131

Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d

—



—



354



354

Total adjustments before income tax effects

(11,645)



—



354



(11,291)

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

2,958



—



(90)



2,868

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

(1,146)



—



(284)



(1,430)

Total income tax impacts4

1,812



—



(374)



1,438

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(9,833)



—



(20)



(9,853)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 89,486



$ 23,921



$ (1,492)



$ 111,915



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 128,802



$ 47,187



$ (11,992)



$ 163,997

Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

1,502



—



—



1,502

Regulatory disallowances2b

1,911



—



—



1,911

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

3,394



—



—



3,394

Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d

—



—



1,587



1,587

Total adjustments before income tax effects

6,807



—



1,587



8,394

Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,729)



—



(403)



(2,132)

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3

—



—



—



—

Total income tax impacts4

(1,729)



—



(403)



(2,132)

Adjusting items, net of income taxes

5,078



—



1,184



6,262

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 133,880



$ 47,187



$ (10,808)



$ 170,259





















1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 25.4% 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases of $1.9 million in "Interest Charges" and decrease of less than $0.1 million in "Other income" reflecting disallowances of previously capitalized AFUDC for certain costs included in the AFUDC computation, resulting from a FERC audit. c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rate of 25.4% for PNM and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.9% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.3% for PNM and 8.4% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 4 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share

(Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.01



$ 0.33



$ (0.02)



$ 1.32

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.02



—



—



0.02

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01



—



—



0.01

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Merger related costs

—



—



0.01



0.01

Total Adjustments

0.04



—



0.01



0.05

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.05



$ 0.33



$ (0.01)



$ 1.37

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,112,742

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.70



$ 0.61



$ (0.17)



$ 2.14

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.03)



—



—



(0.03)

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01



—



—



0.01

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02



—



—



0.02

Merger related costs

—



0.01



0.10



0.11

Total Adjustments

—



0.01



0.10



0.11

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.70



$ 0.62



$ (0.07)



$ 2.25

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,105,871





























PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4

Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share

(Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.24



$ 0.30



$ (0.02)



$ 1.52

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.12)



—



—



(0.12)

Regulatory disallowances

—



—



—



—

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01



—



—



0.01

Cost to review strategic growth opportunities

—



—



—



—

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)

Total Adjustments

(0.12)



—



—



(0.12)

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.12



$ 0.30



$ (0.02)



$ 1.40

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,906,216



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.61



$ 0.59



$ (0.15)



$ 2.05

Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.02



—



—



0.02

Regulatory disallowances

0.02



—



—



0.02

Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.03



—



—



0.03

Cost to review strategic growth opportunities

—



—



0.01



0.01

Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

—



—



—



—

Total Adjustments

0.07



—



0.01



0.08

Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.68



$ 0.59



$ (0.14)



$ 2.13

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,954,429































PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Preliminary and Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues:













Contracts with customers $ 481,881



$ 455,120



$ 1,197,359



$ 1,121,177

Alternative revenue programs (9,483)



(12,376)



(3,156)



(7,484)

Other electric operating revenue 82,153



29,721



151,595



50,043

Total electric operating revenues 554,551



472,465



1,345,798



1,163,736

Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 199,380



133,991



467,452



326,564

Administrative and general 56,520



51,611



168,458



148,096

Energy production costs 32,374



31,148



106,709



98,111

Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs 436



—



436



—

Depreciation and amortization 71,438



68,400



212,039



207,395

Transmission and distribution costs 19,996



18,742



56,166



54,062

Taxes other than income taxes 22,678



20,768



65,440



62,815

Total operating expenses 402,822



324,660



1,076,700



897,043

Operating income 151,729



147,805



269,098



266,693

Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 3,329



3,180



10,466



9,674

Gains on investment securities 1,948



14,401



16,108



3,172

Other income 5,686



7,022



14,592



13,728

Other (deductions) (5,098)



(7,361)



(13,836)



(14,141)

Net other income and deductions 5,865



17,242



27,330



12,433

Interest Charges 23,244



27,263



73,247



88,785

Earnings before Income Taxes 134,350



137,784



223,181



190,341

Income Taxes 16,668



12,331



26,533



14,726

Net Earnings 117,682



125,453



196,648



175,615

(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (4,229)



(3,553)



(11,643)



(11,222)

Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)



(132)



(396)



(396)

Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 113,321



$ 121,768



$ 184,609



$ 163,997

Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:













Basic $ 1.32



$ 1.52



$ 2.14



$ 2.05

Diluted $ 1.32



$ 1.52



$ 2.14



$ 2.05

Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3275



$ 0.3075



$ 0.9825



$ 0.9225



