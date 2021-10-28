Oklahoma Complete Health Announces Lynn Mitchell, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health announced it has named Lynn Mitchell, M.D., M.P.H., as the Chief Medical Officer, starting on November 1, 2021. In her role, Dr. Mitchell will oversee the plan's medical strategy, clinical direction of healthcare services and quality improvements to ensure high-quality health outcomes for Oklahoma Complete Health members.

"Dr. Mitchell has extensive experience in shaping the management of health systems and the delivery of care in Oklahoma. She is a highly accomplished physician and healthcare executive and has been deeply involved with health care policies at the state and federal levels," said Clay Franklin, Oklahoma Complete Health CEO. "She brings over 30 years of experience in delivering care to populations in need and her leadership will be instrumental in addressing the overall health and wellbeing of our members."

Dr. Mitchell previously held the positions of OU Physicians Chief Medical Officer, Chief Wellness Officer and Associate Dean for Clinical Practice at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. She served as the Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Commissioner for Prevention and Preparedness Services at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma State Medicaid Director from 2000 to 2010 and the Medical Director for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority from 1995 to 2000.

Dr. Mitchell is a graduate of the OU College of Medicine and completed residency training in family medicine and occupational/preventive medicine at the OU Health Sciences Center. She also earned a master's in public health with an emphasis in epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

"I have a passion for improving health outcomes by promoting patient-centered, high-quality care," said Dr. Mitchell. "Working in collaboration with our state partners, network of providers, and local community-based organizations, I look forward to delivering on our mission to help our members live better, healthier lives."

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is committed to improving the lives of those who live in Oklahoma by building an innovative system of care that focuses on both medical and non-medical drivers of health. We continue to build our provider network for Medicare, and Ambetter, our health insurance marketplace plan, and our commercial plan.

