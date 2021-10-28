MYND Life Sciences Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND" or the "Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) announces the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Mynd Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mynd Life Sciences Inc.)

The Board has accepted the resignation of Aaron Bowden, who has served on the Board since the establishment of the Company. MYND thanks Mr. Bowden for his many contributions and for his service to MYND.

The Board has appointed Scott L. Nicoll to act as a new independent member of the Board. Mr. Nicoll will also serve as the interim Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. Bowden. Mr. Nicoll is a partner in the law firm of Panorama Legal LLP, in Surrey, BC. He was called to the Bar in British Columbia in 1994 and has always practiced as a civil litigator, primarily in the areas of commercial, indigenous and administrative law. Mr. Nicoll currently serves as board chair of Food Banks BC and Vice-Chair of the Surrey Urban Mission Society ("SUMS"). Food Banks BC is the only provincial umbrella association of food banks in BC, representing more than one-hundred food banks. SUMS is currently the largest operator of shelter beds for the homeless in the Fraser Valley and a key partner of BC Housing in providing shelter relief to the homeless in the South Fraser region. Mr. Nicoll was a member of the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Board of Governors for more than six years, the last two of which as Board Chair. Mr. Nicoll has a particular interest and expertise in board governance, both having advised various boards as legal counsel and having served on three boards for significant periods of time. Mr. Nicoll has extensive training and significant interest in various board governance models.

The Board believes Mr. Nicoll's leadership and extensive governance experience will be extremely valuable for the Company.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. For more information and to subscribe to MYND's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

