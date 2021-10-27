Convoy of Hope Dedicates World Distribution Center, Breaks Ground on $34M Global Headquarters & Training Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope held a ceremony today to dedicate its new World Distribution Center and break ground on the new 195,000-square-foot Global Headquarters and Training Center. Together, the two buildings will sit on 155 acres and consolidate Convoy's three current Springfield-area locations into one.

Design rendering of new Convoy of Hope Global Headquarters & Training Center, and World Distribution Center

"Today, we are celebrating more than the construction of two magnificent buildings," said Convoy of Hope President Hal Donaldson. "Today, we are celebrating the promise of hope. From this place, hope will flow throughout our state, across the U.S. and around the world in the form of food, water and emergency supplies to people who need them."

The ceremony was attended by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and former Gov. Jeremiah "Jay" Nixon, among other local and state dignitaries.

The recently completed World Distribution Center features a warehouse with 250% more storage capacity than Convoy's previous warehouse, 23 loading docks, a designated volunteer area, and a dedicated space for Convoy's Disaster Services team and its specialized fleet.

Donaldson, along with friends of the organization, turned the first shovels of dirt for the new $34 million Global Headquarters and Training Center. Color renderings of the new building reflect an elevated modern design, and interior spaces will incorporate current and evolving workplace trends to include unique tech-focused coworking hubs.

Through fundraising efforts aimed specifically at the building campaign, two-thirds of the expenses have been raised for the new headquarters, and no general fund dollars have been spent. Construction on the Global Headquarters and Training Center will begin this winter and is expected to conclude in 18 months at the earliest.

Convoy of Hope employs more than 250 people in the U.S., most of whom work out of the Springfield-based offices. In 2020, Convoy distributed more than 117 million pounds of food, water and supplies to people in need.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 170 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

Contact

Ethan Forhetz

Vice President of Public Engagement & National Spokesperson

(417) 848-8123

eforhetz@convoyofhope.org

Paige Collins

Icon Media Group

paige@iconmediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Convoy of Hope