The Makers of the CHI-CHI'S® Brand Launch Street Taco Style Tortillas

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand, the nation's fiesta-focused salsa, tortilla and chip brand, today announced the expansion of its tortilla portfolio with the launch of its new CHI-CHI'S® Street Taco Style Tortillas. The smaller size of these tasty tortillas makes them a versatile choice for any well-stocked pantry. Small in size yet soft, CHI-CHI'S® Street Taco Style Tortillas can be enjoyed straight out of the bag or used for favorite recipes from mini tacos and taco cups, to hand-held pizzas, quesadillas, and much more.

"Perfectly portioned to hold all your favorite fillings, our new CHI-CHI'S® Street Taco Style Tortillas offer the versatility and deliciousness of our beloved CHI-CHI'S® Flour Tortillas in a compact size just like the trendy taquerias and taco trucks," says Selena Husted, associate brand manager of the CHI-CHI'S® brand.

CHI-CHI'S® Street Taco Style Tortillas are perfect for on-the-go snacking, back-to-school lunches, tasty appetizers and for experimenting in the kitchen with kids. "Because they are only 4.5 inches, they're also a great option for health-conscious individuals looking to enjoy tacos with smaller portion sizes," adds Husted.

The new Street Taco Style Tortillas join the existing line of CHI-CHI'S® tortillas including Taco Style, Fajita Style, Burrito Style and FOLDABLES™ giving consumers another way to experiment with fun recipes. With 10 tortillas per package, CHI-CHI'S® Street Taco Style Tortillas ($1.59 SRP) are available at major supermarkets in the eastern U.S.

For additional information, recipes or where to buy a wide variety of CHI-CHI'S® Mexican food favorites, including salsas, tortillas and chips, please visit www.CHICHIS.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® brings the fun to your day with easy to enjoy Mexican flavors. CHI-CHI'S® offers a wide portfolio of salsa, dips, chips and tortillas. The CHI-CHI'S® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, please visit CHI-CHIs.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter , Pinterest and Instagram .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

