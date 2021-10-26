- Sustainable refrigerants, blowing agents and aerosols have resulted in potential reduction of more than 250 million metric tons of CO2e to date

Honeywell Solstice Low-Global-Warming-Potential Technology Reduces Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Sustainable refrigerants, blowing agents and aerosols have resulted in potential reduction of more than 250 million metric tons of CO2e to date

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today that global adoption of its Solstice® low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants, blowing agents and aerosols has avoided potential release of the equivalent of more than 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equal to eliminating the potential emissions from more than 52 million cars per year.

Honeywell's breakthrough Solstice® hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, which helps customers lower their carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance, is used in various applications, including refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks, blowing agents for insulation, propellants for personal and household care and solvents for cleaning solutions. Honeywell has already invested a billion dollars in research, development, and new capacity for the technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago.

"The successful deployment of safe, lower GWP alternatives such as Solstice is critical to meet phasedown targets for higher-GWP materials that were agreed to in the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol," said George Koutsaftes, president, Honeywell Advanced Materials. "Honeywell will continue to support the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The Solstice line includes:

Solstice yf, an ultra-low GWP refrigerant for automobile air conditioning systems that is currently used in more than 100 million vehicles globally and is expected to grow to 125 million vehicles over the next few years.

Solstice N40, with a GWP approximately 60% lower than legacy hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants, is the world's most adopted, lowest-GWP replacement refrigerant for 404A in the supermarket industry, with more than 60,000 installations in supermarkets across North America , Europe and Asia Pacific .

Solstice Liquid Blowing Agent (LBA), an ultra-low GWP solution used in a variety of rigid foam insulation applications, including residential and commercial refrigeration equipment, spray foam, pour-in-place insulation, and insulated metal panels.

Solstice Propellant, a non-flammable, low GWP solution for aerosol applications, including personal care products, pressure dusters, lubricants and cleaners, and disinfectants.

Solstice ze, an energy efficient, ultra-low GWP refrigerant, has been adopted by heat pump manufacturers to deliver low-carbon and energy cost savings in groundbreaking projects throughout Europe . And Solstice zd, an ultra-low GWP solution is currently used to cool the Channel Tunnel, reducing the energy consumption and carbon footprint of the landmark railway tunnel.

"In Europe, buildings are responsible for 40 percent of energy consumption and 36 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, and almost half of the energy used in buildings is on heating and cooling," added Koutsaftes. "The use of our Solstice ze solution in sustainable heat pump technology that replaces fossil-fuel based heating is an economical solution for customers to maximize energy savings and reduce carbon emissions."

About half of Honeywell's investment in new product introduction research and development is directed towards products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers, such as Solstice. This aligns with the company's commitment to become carbon neutral in its facilities and operations by 2035, building on a track record to sharply reduce its greenhouse gas intensity as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals.

Honeywell is a world leader in the development, manufacture and supply of refrigerants that are sold worldwide under the Solstice® and Genetron® brand names for a wide range of applications including refrigeration and air conditioning for buildings and automobiles.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Media

Tehani Manochio

(973) 216-0684

tehani.manochio@honeywell.com

View original content:

SOURCE Honeywell