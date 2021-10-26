Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Opens New Office in Meredith

MEREDITH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is expanding its reach into the New Hampshire Lakes Region by opening a new office in Meredith.

The office, located at 54 NH Route 25, Suite 54E in the Hannaford Plaza in downtown Meredith, directly across from Lake Winnipesaukee, is the agency's first office in the region. This expansion will connect the entire New Hampshire Lakes Region to The Masiello Group's wide presence in the New England real estate market. The Masiello Group now has 35 offices in Northern New England, spanning from Downeast Maine through New Hampshire and into Vermont.

"We found we were doing more and more business in the Lakes Region and wanted to support our agents, and better serve our clients, by opening a full-service office in the area," said Sarah Kelley Ford, the interim Sales Director for the Meredith office. "The Meredith office will serve as a hub for a number of agents already working throughout the lakes region."

Growth in Rural Markets

The new office in Meredith is a direct response to the recent urban migration trend that's brought numerous homebuyers from out-of-state to Northern New England. The past two years have seen continued interest and increased housing prices in the New Hampshire and Maine real estate markets, partially driven by people moving from other parts of the country to the region. In addition, Meredith and the entire Lakes Region has long been a popular location for vacation and second home buyers, thanks to its easy access to the major cities of the Northeast and its history of strong home price growth.

With the increased prevalence of remote work, buyers can now work out-of-office at a second home for long periods of time. Others are relocating altogether from larger cities to suburban and rural areas that offer natural beauty, ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, and access to amenities. According to data from the Atlas moving company, roughly two-thirds of the moves in New Hampshire and Maine in 2020 were people migrating into the two states from elsewhere.

"The new Meredith office allows us to increase the company's home listing portfolio and better meet the needs of clients looking to relocate into more rural areas that can provide a higher quality of living," said Ford.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the only lifestyle brand in Real Estate – bringing generations of expertise for all things related to the home into the local marketplace. The Masiello Group, a trailblazer in New England Real Estate since 1966, has 35 offices throughout New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont — The Masiello Group is the largest real estate company north of Boston, and offers complementary home services including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner's insurance, and relocation. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

