Amica Selects Shift Technology

PARIS and BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced today that Amica, the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the United States, will deploy three solutions from the Shift Insurance Suite. The insurer will use Shift Claims Fraud Detection and Shift Subrogation Detection to help ensure customers' claims are settled as quickly, accurately and fairly as possible. Shift Underwriting Fraud Detection will assist efforts to prevent bad actors from establishing coverage with the insurer. At deployment, the Shift solutions will support Amica's auto and property lines of business.

For more than 100 years, Amica has taken a "customer-first" approach to insurance. The insurer prides itself on building enduring relationships with policyholders by providing them with excellent service and comprehensive insurance protection. Also key is maintaining policyholder trust in the company's financial stability, which is achieved through careful decision-making and sound financial management. Amica's partnership with Shift complements its work in this area.

"We strive to deliver an exemplary customer experience with every customer interaction, and our employees are key to making that happen," stated Tara S. McClary, Assistant Vice President, Amica. "With Shift, we're using powerful technology to help our employees make faster, more confident decisions throughout the claims and underwriting processes."

Amica is actively undertaking steps to increase operational efficiency across the policy lifecycle. In the area of policy underwriting, Shift Underwriting Fraud Detection uses both internal and external data to provide additional visibility and fact verification during the application process. Shift Subrogation Detection will help digitize a mostly manual process to more efficiently identify those claims for which a third-party may be wholly or partially responsible. Shift Claims Fraud Detection will build on work the company has already done in using artificial intelligence to spot suspicious claims, and by taking advantage of the solution's integration with Guidewire, will deliver real-time alerts on potentially fraudulent claims directly to Amica's claims professionals.

"Amica is a perfect example of what happens when a customer-first insurer adopts powerful technology solutions that inject greater visibility and efficiency into the policy and claims lifecycle," explained Dan Donovan, head of customer success, Shift Technology. "Amica's claims and underwriting professionals will have at their fingertips the data, information and knowledge required to make critical decisions, not only quickly, but also with great confidence."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native decision automation and optimization solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Addressing several critical processes across the insurance policy lifecycle, the Shift Insurance Suite helps insurers achieve faster, more accurate claims and policy resolutions. Shift has analyzed billions of insurance transactions to date and was presented Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Claims Solutions for Insurance Market Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.shift-technology.com.

About Amica Insurance

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.

Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.

