Alterity ADR Rapidly Expands National Panel of Arbitrators and Mediators

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity ADR, a new alternative dispute resolution firm, announced today that 12 more highly qualified mediators, arbitrators, and conflict resolution specialists have joined its national panel. The firm also added two new members to its advisory board.

Alterity ADR

Since its launch in August, Alterity ADR has grown rapidly, expanding to 27 mediators and arbitrators across the country. The firm expects more growth before the end of the year.

The first national alternative dispute resolution firm to be founded and led by a black woman, Alterity has attracted an impressive team of diverse professionals, including former judges and prominent attorneys from major law firms and large companies. The firm operates in major cities across the United States.

The firm's latest mediators and arbitrators handle complex disputes in a wide range of practice areas and industries. These include construction, employment, energy, education, estate and probate, contracts, technology, real estate, healthcare, government, family law, personal injury, and insurance.

Alterity ADR's new panelists and their home cities include:

The two new members of the advisory board are Atleen Kaur, Assistant General Counsel of ZF Group and Rodney Williams, President and CEO of Belvedere Vodka.

Alterity CEO Marcie Dickson said: "This esteemed group reflects our firm's commitment to connecting people in need of resolution with experienced and diverse mediators, arbitrators, and conflict resolution specialists. Each panelist has significant expertise in resolving complex disputes and shows up prepared to understand our clients' evolving needs. We are thrilled to have them on the panel. We are equally excited about the addition of our advisory board members, who will play a key role in helping us grow and expand our ADR services throughout the U.S."

Alterity is now actively evaluating and accepting engagements through its website ( www.alterityadr.com ), by phone (888.258.1237) or via email ( natasha@alterityadr.com or info@alterityadr.com ).

About Alterity Resolution Services (Alterity ADR) www.alterityadr.com

Alterity ADR is an alternative dispute resolution provider with a national panel of experienced and diverse mediators, arbitrators, and conflict resolution specialists. Alterity offers a full range of dispute resolution services, including mediation, arbitration, special master, appellate review, and several innovative resolution programs. The Atlanta-based firm also has neutrals located in Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Pensacola, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Media Contact: Kevin Sullivan, kevin@kevinlsullivan.com, 678-612-4636

Alterity Contact: Marcie Dickson, marcie@alterityadr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alterity ADR