Juvia's Place Launches Perfect Holiday Makeup Collection-- i Live, i Love!

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned makeup brand, Juvia's Place has released their new i Live, i Love eyebrow and lip color makeup collection just in time for the holidays. The collection features two must-have, high-quality eyeshadow palettes that will help bring your fall and winter makeup looks to life, as well as eyeliners, lip colors and a new 12-piece brush set.
The i Live, i Love is just in time for the Holiday season and comes in the perfect gift sets to thrill makeup lovers this Christmas.
i Live, i Love Ice Eyeshadow Palette
The new i Live, i Love Icy eyeshadow palette is a gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette featuring highly-pigmented pressed eyeshadow shades, perfect for day or night looks. Colors include a mix of blue and silver shades.
i Live, i Love Ice Kit
The i Live, i Love Ice Kit includes a 6-pan eyeshadow palette and loose highlighter. The i Live, i Love Ice Kit eyeshadow palette features 6 icy-shades of shimmering and matte blues and greys. This perfect kit also includes a loose Highlighter which is formulated with glimmering-pearls for a perfect blend of universally-flattering golden shimmer that compliments any makeup look.
i Live, i Love Eyeshadow Palette
The new i Live, i Love eyeshadow palette is a gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette featuring highly-pigmented pressed eyeshadows, perfect for day or night looks. Eyeshadow shades include a mix of blue and red shades.
i Live, i Love Eye Kit
The new i Live, i Love Eye Kit includes a 6-pan eyeshadow palette plus eyelid primer, the perfect duo for a quick beauty fix. This gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette features highly-pigmented, pressed eyeshadows- perfect for day or night looks.
i Live, i Love Pro Brush Set
Our one of a kind, limited edition i Live, i Love Pro Makeup Brush Set consists of 12 beautifully, hand-crafted brushes made from the highest-quality for longevity and precision. This brush set includes some specialty brushes that you can't find in other collections such as a special brush for hooded eyes. Remember, every stroke counts! Some of the various makeup brushes included are a Powder Brush, Slanted Liquid Foundation Brush, Angled Bronzing Brush, Highlighter Brush, Multi-use Blending Brush, Diffuser Brush, Brush for Hood Eyes, and more!
i Live, i Love Eyeliner Kit
The new i Live, i Love Eyeliner Kit includes a smoldering-black- i Line, i Define Pen Liner and a i Line, i Define Liquid Eyeliner.
i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl
The "i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl" includes a long-lasting, velvety-matte liquid lipstick and a Luxe Lip Liner. The new "Lover Girl" liquid lipstick comes in a warm, red shade and is the ultimate lipstick that will last all day and night! The included Luxe Lip Liner in the shade "Scorpio" is a long-wearing lip pencil that glides seamlessly to define and fill in your gorgeous lips!
i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Self Love
The "i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Self Love" includes a long-lasting, velvety-matte liquid lipstick and a Luxe Lip Liner. The new "Self Love" liquid lipstick comes in a warm, Nude shade and is the ultimate lipstick that will last all day and night!
