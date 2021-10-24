Spray Nozzle Manufacturer, IKEUCHI, Now Providing 3D CAD Models on Website

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD., a leading manufacturer of industrial spray nozzles, is now providing customers with 3D CAD models of its products on its website. Made possible by the global download portal for designers and purchasers, PARTcommunity, powered by CADENAS.

Download 3D CAD models of our spray nozzles at no charge. Learn more about our precision-guaranteed spray nozzles that stably help optimize your manufacturing processes for automation, increasing production efficiency, improving quality and saving energy.

PARTcommunity | IKEUCHI

https://ikeuchi.partcommunity.com/3d-cad-models/?languageiso=en

The first drawings available include 26 series of "air nozzles" and "tank cleaning nozzles". Until now, IKEUCHI has addressed each request for CAD models individually, but this release makes access to available CAD models more convenient and provides the option of downloading them directly, without the need to contact IKEUCHI. Just like before, there is no charge for this service.

It is now possible to preview CAD models on a PC or smart phone without the need of specific software. They are then easily downloaded by choosing the working format suited for a user's own software environment from the 150+ CAD formats available. This offers the user a more detailed view and additional information of a product, more than a catalog alone.

IKEUCHI will continuously add CAD models to the library to make it more convenient for customers who wish to research its wide variety of products.

About H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.:

IKEUCHI was founded in Kure city, Hiroshima, Japan, as the manufacturer of the world's first "precision-guaranteed" ceramic spray nozzles.

Ever since its founding, IKEUCHI has continuously contributed to the formation of a prosperous and enriched society through the classification of spray droplet sizes for industrial use, the development of Dry Fog nozzles which produce with the world's finest droplets, the pursuit of development of various businesses with a wide range of different fog applications, and other efforts centered around fog.

Business description:

Development, manufacturing and sales of spray nozzles, humidifiers, related equipment and systems using spray nozzles for industrial use.

Sales Network:

Mainland China: http://www.kirinoikeuchi.com/

Taiwan: http://www.ikeuchi.com.tw/

USA: https://www.ikeuchi.us/eng/

Europe: https://www.ikeuchi.eu/

Indonesia: https://www.ikeuchi.id/

Thailand: https://www.ikeuchi.co.th/

Japan: https://www.kirinoikeuchi.co.jp/eng/

