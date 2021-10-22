Addepar acquires AdvisorPeak to streamline portfolio rebalancing and trading for wealth managers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading wealth management technology platform purpose built for investments, today announced that it has acquired AdvisorPeak . As a strategic technology partner within Addepar's vibrant open ecosystem, AdvisorPeak offers investment professionals enterprise-class portfolio management tools that support portfolio trading and rebalancing, incorporating client cash management needs, and tax-optimized strategies. The AdvisorPeak team and technology are now a part of Addepar, and will further bolster its industry-leading solution for advisors.

"We are thrilled to welcome the AdvisorPeak team to Addepar. As we've supercharged our growth to become the de-facto platform for wealth managers, we've listened closely to our clients. Many sought a native solution to manage portfolios at scale directly within Addepar," said Addepar CEO Eric Poirier. "Our commitment and investment in open architecture and a vast partner ecosystem is what gives our clients the opportunity to choose the components of their overall solution. In getting to know AdvisorPeak over the last year and hearing how much our clients love their product, we saw them emerging as the winner. Our teams share the same mindset and values, and we saw a natural fit for their talented team and powerful technology to join forces with Addepar. We're all eager to continue building together and delivering lasting value to our clients."

Addepar is uniquely positioned to provide a best-in-breed solution that empowers advisors to deliver an elevated client experience, at scale. The company's thoughtfully designed platform and integrations streamline workflows so that advisors are able to spend more time focused on enhancing and growing client relationships. This acquisition is a demonstration of Addepar's continued commitment to building for RIAs. AdvisorPeak, along with Marketplace and Navigator (formerly RCI), complement Addepar's flagship data aggregation, analysis, reporting and client portal capabilities. These solutions are available to Addepar's clients as additional offerings. In line with Addepar's open architecture approach, advisors will continue to retain flexibility to leverage any solution within the Addepar ecosystem that best aligns with their objectives, goals and preferences.

"We launched AdvisorPeak with the promise to bring innovation and game-changing solutions to investment advisors. Addepar shares this same commitment and we're excited to work together to help more advisors access powerful trading and rebalancing solutions," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO of AdvisorPeak. "We're delighted to be a part of the Addepar team, which is relentlessly focused on delivering cutting-edge tools to enrich client outcomes. We look forward to continuing to develop our premier trading and rebalancing solutions to meet the needs of today's financial advisors, and also stay ahead of investment and technology demands that help wealth managers better invest in the future."

On the heels of a $150M Series F financing round in June led by D1 Capital Partners, Addepar now exceeds a $2 billion valuation and has over $3 trillion in client assets on its platform, growing at an average of $15 billion in assets per week.

"Not only has AdvisorPeak delivered impressive trade management logic, a superior user interface, and customized model management and trading, their entire culture is built around exceptional service, which we have experienced with every single person we've worked with," said Bard Malovany, Principal at Aspect Partners. "They will be a great complement to Addepar's client-centric platform."

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. Founded in 2009 by Joe Lonsdale, who currently serves as an active Chairman of its Board of Directors and General Partner at 8VC. The company's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to manage investments and make more informed decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices and large financial institutions that manage data for over $3 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2021, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 company and honored as a member of the CB Insights Fintech 250. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City and Edinburgh. All brokerage services are offered through Acervus Securities Inc., member FINRA / SIPC.

About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals.

