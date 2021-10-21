Two Roots Brewing Co. Continues International Expansion Into European Beer Market Launch establishes immediate presence across the Netherlands and UK, Other European markets to follow early 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Roots Brewing Co. announced today the expanded global reach of its award-winning, ultra-premium non-alcoholic craft beer into the European market. Following their recent success in South Korea and securing international acclaim and recognition at prestigious beer competitions, Two Roots' beers will soon be available in select European markets.

"Hailing from the Netherlands, this is an exciting development for our brand as we grow and pursue new markets," said Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Two Roots Brewing Co. "Led by young adults looking for healthier, alcohol-free beverages, the European non-alcoholic craft beer scene continues to gain strong momentum—creating a tremendous opportunity for Two Roots." Van de Mortel continues, "Aligned on best-in-class execution and impressed with their intimate market knowledge, we believe BEE Beverage to be the perfect distribution partner to represent the Two Roots brand in the European market."

BEE Beverage Consulting & Services B.V., an American/Dutch beverage import company, has begun taking orders for Two Roots Brewing Co.'s core styles, Enough Said Helles, Straight Drank IPA, and New West IPA. Products are expected to be available on shelf to consumers late 2021 and are available now online in the U.K. with DryDrinker.com and the Netherlands with ondernulpuntvijf.com or jbcraftdrinks.com.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Two Roots team in the European market." said Edwin Blom, co-founder of BEE Beverage. "The quality of Two Roots non-alcoholic beer is outstanding and has a real craft beer taste. Our initial focus will be on the Benelux and United Kingdom, though we anticipate entering other key markets in 2022." For enquiries please visit BEE's website www.beebeverage.com or email info@beebeverage.com.

About Two Roots Brewing Co.:

Securing medals at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival®, the Australian International Beer Awards, and International Beer Cup in Japan, Two Roots Brewing Co. is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest hops and malts, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology—resulting in an award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. For more information, please visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com

