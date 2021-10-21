Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (Stargaze Digital Books) Announces it has entered into a Global Distribution/License Agreement with Kitaboo

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargaze Digital Books a division of Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that it has entered in to a Global Distribution/License Agreement with KITABOO a premier digital platform (E-Book Reader) that allows content providers to sell/market their digital content/Books. https://kitaboo.com/publishers/

KITABOO; can plug into the Stargaze Digital Books application (SDB) to get a fully functional reader. It is a toolbox that includes APIs, code and other rules for developing a feature-rich eBook reader. Kitaboo supports rendering digital content like eBooks (reflowable & fixed layout ePUB and PDF) audio, video, HTML and is available for iOS, Android and Web. "The ability to customize the reader and user experience is a perfect fit for the plans that Stargaze Digital Books has to enhance its viewers and buyers experience in the Stargaze Books library, along with joining their many successful clients who are already a part of Kitaboo" said Stephen Brown CEO. https://kitaboo.com/press-releases/

