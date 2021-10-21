RASi, a Lexitas Company, Announces Acquisition of MyCompanyWorks, Inc.

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. "RASi", a Lexitas company, announced its acquisition of MyCompanyWorks, Inc. Since 2001, MyCompanyWorks, which is led by industry expert Matt Knee, has been one of the premier businesses assisting entrepreneurs all over the world for thousands of companies. In addition to forming and registering legal entities, MyCompanyWorks also provides nationwide registered agent services, assists with the filing of DBA's, annual reports, and a variety of business licenses in all jurisdictions.

(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas)

"MyCompanyWorks has been a leader in providing entrepreneurs a convenient platform to form and manage their businesses. Together, our services will benefit businesses of all sizes through the various stages of their life cycles with an array of support and technology offerings" said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi. "With its mission, reputation, and success, MyCompanyWorks was an obvious and natural choice for the establishment of our new Entrepreneurial Services Department."

Matt Knee, President of My Company Works said, "I couldn't be more excited to join the RASi family. Together, we will continue to concentrate on innovative technology and superior service which will allow us to expand into other markets and provide enhanced opportunities and additional capabilities to our clients."

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/ and https://www.mycompanyworks.com.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexitas