Nitches Announces First Celebrity Influencer for new "Athleisure" Clothing Line

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp. (OTC Pink: NICH) (the "Company") Nitches is happy to announce that it has signed its first Celebrity Influencer "Mr. John Lewis aka The Badass Vegan" ( https://badassvegan.com ) for its first branded clothing line. As part of the contract, Nitches will be launching 10 clothing items for Mr. John Lewis aka The Badass Vegan, our brand ambassador, with a lead time of 30 days for the first 10 clothing items and styles to be produced and custom manufactured through Nitches. The company expects to have the first order for "The Badass Vegan" fulfilled and for sale in time for the holiday season.

Our business and social media development consultant that facilitated the introduction for the clothing line to be produced has already introduced the company to another celebrity influencer that is interested in launching other clothing collections and brands through Nitches. Nitches is capable of handling brand launches for celebrity influencers from just starting out to well established as well as handling a wide range of products and fulfilling any sized orders required. The Company will continue to update the market over the coming days and weeks.

"We are happy to be helping "The Badass Vegan" launch his new branded fashion collection of merchandise and have already begun the process of manufacturing the first order. We are looking forward to continuing to grow his brand and are excited about the future plans for the brand as we continue conversations with other celebrity influencers about launching their brands," stated CEO of Nitches, Mr. John Morgan

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

