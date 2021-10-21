In a New Era of Retail, Jedora is Poised to be the Online Destination for Jewelry, Watches and Gemstones New online marketplace disrupts the way consumers discover and shop new jewelry brands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jedora, the new direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, makes its debut into the U.S. market. Partnering with both best-in-class and emerging brands by invitation only, Jedora is the ultimate online destination allowing consumers to seamlessly shop for jewelry, watches and loose gemstones.

It's undeniable that pandemic-induced changes in consumer behavior have created pressure for the traditional retail model. Recognizing this, Jedora answers the call setting the foundation for a new era in retailing where consumers have infinite ways to explore and discover styles as incredible as they are. Serving as the one-stop-shop solution to find all their jewelry, watch and loose gemstone needs, Jedora offers key brands and designers including, but not limited to Alberto Milani, Gumuchian, Stephen Dweck, Beverley K, Le Vian, Miseno, Nanis, Honora, Bellarri, Bayco, Zeghani by Simon G., Versace Watches and Philip Stein Watches. Offering a vast array of accessories through its immersive, intuitive and inspiring platform, all Jedora product is available at a wide variety of price points with convenient payment options, as well as free shipping and free returns, empowering users to experience the joy and delight of discovering the perfect piece to complete any look or augment an existing collection.

"It's no surprise with the current state of the world that people are turning to e-commerce to purchase everything from clothing to home goods, cars to electronics – and jewelry is no exception," said Tim Matthews, CEO of Jedora. "Jedora's vision is to take the personal experience of jewelry shopping in-store to the online marketplace, help them navigate the vast array of available options by having a more consolidated solution and provide shoppers a best-in-class customer engagement experience."

The new, technology-enabled marketplace provides an effortless way for consumers to shop an unprecedented selection of products and specialty storefronts from the convenience of their own home. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora also provides educational information, personalized product curation and easy navigation for jewelry lovers and gem collectors to explore products from around the world. The platform guides and customizes each individual's journey for a hassle-free shopping experience. Whether shopping by storefront, by look and style, or by product category, the more customers explore, the more personal their curation becomes, offering a more tailored experience with every visit.

As many within the industry begin to embrace this forward-thinking technology, Jedora is both the frontrunner and springboard for how the jewelry industry will engage with its consumers to create a unique and personal shopping experience going forward. Backed by a team with decades of experience in the jewelry retail industry, Jedora aims to be a trusted resource that provides lifetime care for jewelry, watches and gemstones.

Jedora enables style exploration, helping to complement one's individual style with classic favorites and exiting new discoveries – for every occasion, reason and season. All Jedora jewelry, watches and loose gemstones are now available for online purchase through the brand website. For more information about Jedora, visit www.jedora.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically-oriented, uniquely-branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

