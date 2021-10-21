McCarthy Signs Enterprise Agreement with GoContractor to Digitize Subcontract Worker Onboarding

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has signed an enterprise agreement with leading onboarding solution, GoContractor, to help facilitate all of its craft and trade partner project onboarding.

Worker completing onboarding using GoContractor

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has signed an enterprise agreement with leading onboarding solution, GoContractor.

This partnership will digitize the construction company's entire project and safety orientation process for McCarthy craft and trade partner workers. GoContractor's onboarding and worker management platform creates safer projects, reduces the common risks associated with worker onboarding and management, and streamlines and standardizes the worker onboarding process.

"GoContractor is excited to partner with McCarthy to roll out our digitized worker onboarding solution across their workforce," said John Naughton, GoContractor CEO. "Right from our early proof of concept program with the organization, we saw firsthand that McCarthy is an industry leader in safety and construction innovation. McCarthy and GoContractor share an absolute commitment to making construction safer for all workers."

"By utilizing GoContractor's digital Safety Orientation Program we have been able to improve efficiencies in our onboarding process, benefiting both individual workers and our project management teams," said Rob Graham, McCarthy Vice President, National Safety. "Workers now have immediate access to our orientation information, helping to streamline this process while still maintaining our safety culture that is critical to our overall Safety Program."

Advancement in site operations and access to worker level data

Every day on construction worksites worldwide, workers are contracted to work on construction and infrastructure projects. These individuals arrive at the site and receive an orientation, which serves as a way for construction companies to record who is on their site, provide necessary safety training, and collect required worker credentials.

"Because onboarding is a traditional, everyday activity done on a worksite, it can be easy to overlook some of the risks associated with the process," said John Naughton, GoContractor CEO. "Safety orientation isn't just a box that gets checked; it's a way to foster a Safety Culture, prevent incidents on the worksite, and collect worker information. When not managed properly, the onboarding process can lead to project delays, efficiency losses, and increased financial risk. More importantly, inconsistent or insufficient worker site orientation and onboarding is a safety risk to every worker on a jobsite."

GoContractor takes this in-person process online, allowing workers to complete their orientation and register all information on a laptop or mobile device, even before they step foot on the job site. Workers have the option to take their site onboarding in their own language and at their own pace, allowing workers from diverse backgrounds and with different learning styles to fully comprehend and retain critical safety information.

McCarthy, who recently piloted GoContractor's digital solution as a part of the NEXT Coalition , will transition their orientation operation to a digital format hosted on GoContractor, with the goal of being 100% digital by 2022. This enterprise agreement with GoContractor comes as part of McCarthy's commitment to digital transformation by identifying and implementing emerging technologies within the built world.

"COVID-19 introduced a host of new challenges for our company and our projects," explained Dave Burns, McCarthy Vice President Emerging Tech and Project Delivery. "The NEXT Coalition, and the GoContractor partnership that came out of that, presents a great success story for knowledge-sharing and innovation. GoContractor has tackled problems relating specifically to COVID-19, and we fully expect it to deliver value for our workforce well beyond that."

About GoContractor

GoContractor enables construction companies to take their worker and subcontractor onboarding and orientations online. Workers can register, upload regulatory documents, and complete safety training from any smart device, before they ever set foot on the jobsite. This helps improve and standardize the onboarding process while assuring compliance for all workers, no matter their primary language or learning style. Used by both small and large general contractors throughout the US and Europe, GoContractor is committed to ensuring health and safety on construction jobsites. Learn more at GoContractor.com.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com.

GoContractor (PRNewsfoto/GoContractor)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoContractor