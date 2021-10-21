Halloween Party for Grownups? It's 'Spooktacular-ly' Easy with eMeals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should kids have all the fun on Halloween? Throwing a socially distanced get-together for your adult friends is a breeze with the Spooktacular Halloween Party menu from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service. Designed for 10 hungry revelers, the plan comes complete with creative make-ahead recipes, perfect beverage pairings, point-and-click grocery shopping, and a touch of themed food fun (Zombie Crunch, anyone?). It's available at no charge to both eMeals subscribers and non-subscribers at https://emeals.com/occasions/spooktacular-party.

No tricks, just treats: For dinner, the Spooktacular menu features four main dishes created for a ghoulish night of grazing. The spread includes Pumpkin Chili Nachos (ground beef chili with diced pumpkin served nacho-style), Hawaiian Hot Dog Kabobs (skewered and grilled with pineapple chunks, green pepper and red onion), Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Wraps (chicken tenders, bacon, guacamole and tomato nestled in a tortilla), and Shredded Italian Roast Beef Sliders (slow-cooked chuck roast served on slider buns with fixings).

For dessert, there's a choice of Chocolate-Caramel Cupcakes, Creamy Caramel Apple Dip, and – yes – a Zombie Crunch that mixes pretzels, two kinds of cereal, Reese's Pieces and candy corn and drizzles it all with white and dark chocolate. (No need to raid your kids' Halloween candy stash!)

Let's drink to that: To simplify your party planning even further, the Spooktacular menu includes recommended beverage pairings from iconic wine and beer brands. Suggestions range from Modelo Especial with the chili nachos to Corona Extra with the hot dog kabobs, Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay with the chicken wraps, Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon with the roast beef sliders, and even Ruffino Prosecco with the cupcakes. Whatever you choose – cheers!

Shop with a click: Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app or the Spooktacular Party landing page, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. The menu's beer and wine recommendations will accompany your order, so they're easy to add to your shopping cart. Result? Easy one-stop shopping for a fun night.

Make every night an eMeals night: The Halloween Block Party menu is just a taste of what eMeals has to offer. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

