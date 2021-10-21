HAI ROBOTICS Named 'Next-Gen Supply Chain Award' Robotics Category Winner

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehousing logistics, has won the robotics category for the 2021 NextGen Supply Chain Solution Provider Awards, selected by Supply Chain Management Review (SCMR), a leading global supply chain industry media.

The HAI ROBOTICS' HAIPICK ACR system provides Next-Gen warehouse automation capabilities.

The HAIPICK ACR system supports automatic warehouse management and is well-suited for various warehousing scenarios by employing automated transportation, retrieval, storage and sorting. The HAIPICK robots, built with multiple sensors capable of integrated positioning, boasts a good control precision of ±3mm to allow intelligent picking, transport, auto-navigation, obstacle avoidance and auto-charging with high stability and high-accuracy. The HAIPICK robots can pick and place totes as well as cartons on storage shelves up to 10 meters high. They can carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations.

The HAIPICK robots' warehouse automation capabilities result in powerful customer benefits, including rapid deployment time and 100% success rate, fully complying with local regulations and OSHA standard.

"Our breakthrough ACR technology enables customers to achieve Next-Generation Logistics like increasing operating efficiency 300 – 400%, increasing storage density by 230%, and obtaining high efficiency operations," said Richie Chen, the company's founder and CEO.

HAI ROBOTICS will be presented the award at the virtual NextGen Supply Chain Conference November 2 to 4.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) systems, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind. The company has a yearly turnout of 10,000 robots with a 18,000 sqm factory in Dongguan, China.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the U.S. and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. It now has over 1,000 staff, more than 50% of which are engineers. The company has acquired more than 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control and warehouse management.

