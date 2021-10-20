Nutrafol Launches the First and Only Hair Serum Leveraging Patent-Pending Plant Exosome Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nutrafol , the pioneer of the hair wellness category, announced the launch of its newest innovation: Growth Activator, a hair serum made with plant-derived exosomes from Ashwagandha seeds. The new, revolutionary hair serum is the first scalp-care product that leverages the science of plant exosome technology to boost cellular renewal on the scalp for thicker-looking hair.

Growth Activator is a lightweight, first-of-its-kind hair serum that unlocks the power of exosomes from inside the Ashwagandha plant, traditionally a clinically effective and scientifically proven stress adaptogen. With stress related-hair loss on the rise over the last year and a half, in part due to COVID-19, Nutrafol saw an urgent need to create a topical solution that focuses on stress to promote thicker-looking hair.

Nutrafol engineered a method for isolating exosomes from the seeds of the same Ashwagandha plant used in Nutrafol's Hair Growth Nutraceuticals. The seeds are the most potent source of plant exosomes which help to boost cell renewal on the scalp. Plant exosomes deliver biocompatible plant material that the scalp can easily absorb and is complemented with clinically effective botanical extracts that nourish the scalp, help minimize breakage and activate thicker-looking, stronger-feeling hair.

Designed for daily use, Growth Activator addresses the immediate signs of hair thinning on the scalp surface like hairline changes, excess shedding and large parts. Formulated with a patented blend of phytoactive ingredients that are safe, drug-free, hormone-free and compatible with the body, Nutrafol's plant exosome technology nourishes the scalp and complements the company's line of Hair Growth Nutraceuticals that address the root causes of thinning hair from within.

"Plant exosome technology challenges the status quo of our industry with its ability to harness this highly potent aspect of a plant that has always existed, but has never been previously extracted," said Roland Peralta, Co-founder, Chief Innovation and Product Officer of Nutrafol. "With our new approach to natural, topical formulations, we are setting new standards for hair products and breaking through limitations of existing products on the market."

The company's use of plant exosome technology marks a major milestone for Nutrafol, demonstrating the brand's ongoing commitment to drive hair science innovation forward. Nutrafol's new Growth Activator is just another example of the company's obsession and rigorous commitment to bringing the most effective and natural solutions to the market to solve real hair concerns at every age and stage of life.

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol is the #1 Dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand* that pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative approach to hair health, using a first-of-its-kind patented formulation of clinically effective, natural, medical-grade ingredients to support whole body wellness from within. In multiple clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth in both men and women by multi-targeting the root causes of thinning hair, including stress, hormones, environment and nutrition. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 3,000 physicians, clinics and stylists across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

