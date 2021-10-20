Liberty Receives $500,000 Contract Award from TSA for Improved Threat Detection Using HEXWAVE System

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider for concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a contract award for $500,000 USD as part of the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) On-Person Screening Capability Program for demonstration and evaluation of the HEXWAVE™ and its expanded capabilities for screening Aviation Workers at a TSA designated location to enhance detection and throughput performance.

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

Liberty's HEXWAVE product, a next generation, high throughput, contactless threat detection system for concealed metallic and non-metallic objects, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide automated decisions to security operators when screening Aviation Workers accessing secure areas at US airports. HEXWAVE is:

capable of detecting both metal and non-metal threats, such as explosives and plastic weapons;

trained to ignore common benign objects, such as phones, keys, belts, wallets, and watches; and

able to provide enhanced screening detection with fewer false alarms at high throughput rates.

"We commend the TSA for expanding screening of aviation workers to reduce the threat potential at US airports," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Liberty Defense will be working closely with the TSA to provide overall screening effectiveness with security being the number one priority, but also improving the throughput for a practical and effective process."

The proposed HEXWAVE solution will detect TSA specific threats and will expand HEXWAVE's existing capabilities to train its Automated Threat Recognition (ATR) system to the TSA's criteria.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

