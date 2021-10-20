Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 4, 2021, commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET).

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
http://www.equinoxgold.com/

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until May 4, 2022.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-to-announce-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-3-2021-301403907.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.