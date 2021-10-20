DeepHow Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Steven Correnti to SVP Sales Highly accomplished strategic and visionary sales executive with both domestic and international experience to accelerate DeepHow's revenue-generation efforts

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepHow, the AI company that turns technical know-how into smart, how-to training videos, has appointed Steven Correnti as SVP of sales. With responsibility for global revenue generation, Correnti will operate out of DeepHow's Boston office, reporting to DeepHow CEO Sam Zheng.

Correnti brings decades of experience selling complex enterprise software into key industrial sectors targeted by DeepHow. He has experience with both direct and channel sales, consistently exceeding sales targets throughout his career. As well, Correnti is familiar with the demands of dynamic, early-stage companies, where success is defined by achieving sales goals while growing and mentoring an effective sales team.

Correnti joins DeepHow from Perforce Software, where, as VP of global sales, he was responsible for direct and channel sales in enterprise settings, targeting sectors that included aerospace, automotive, medical device, energy, and government. His career has included software sales leadership positions at SaaS leaders Zendesk and SmartBear software.

"I am thrilled to lead the next wave of global growth at DeepHow, while advocating for our customers in support of their investments in skilled training," said Steven Correnti, SVP of sales at DeepHow. "Our AI-powered platform enables businesses of all sizes to minimize the disruption caused by employee turnover while also empowering employees to take control of their careers."

"We are very excited to have Steven join us to lead our global sales teams in both the enterprise and SME markets," said Dr. Sam Zheng, co-founder and CEO of DeepHow. "His extensive SaaS sales leadership experience and track record of successfully growing businesses at various stages will accelerate DeepHow's business growth across all sectors."

DeepHow combines the latest advances in AI, natural-language processing, computer vision, and knowledge mapping to revolutionize how knowledge is captured, digitized, and organized. The company has developed and markets an AI-powered workforce readiness platform for the skilled trades. Designed for the manufacturing, field service, construction, and equipment maintenance sectors, DeepHow streamlines the capture and transfer of technical skills and know-how — compressing project time ten-fold, boosting worker performance by 25 percent, and dramatically reducing overall training and development costs.

About DeepHow

DeepHow was founded in 2018 by a team of ex-Siemens researchers and engineers who saw an unmet need to transfer knowledge in the skilled trades labor market. They developed an AI-powered, video-centric knowledge capturing and learning platform that bridges the skills gap in the manufacturing, service, and construction industries. DeepHow streamlines know-how capture using AI workflow indexing and segmentation at one-tenth the time of traditional video-editing approaches, and powers knowledge transfer with smart, how-to training videos that boost employee performance by 25 percent. For more information, visit deephow.com.

DeepHow’s AI platform enables manufacturers and electrical contractors to quickly and efficiently capture, manage, and disseminate skills, knowledge, and know-how to their workers. (PRNewsfoto/DeepHow Corporation)

