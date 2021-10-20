CryoLife Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that third quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the market closes. On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryoLife, Inc.

To participate in the conference call dial 862-298-0702 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. An audio replay will be available November 4 through November 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13724263.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

CryoLife Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer Phone: 631-807-1986 Phone: 770-419-3355 investors@cryolife.com

