CLIA announces appointment of Director General for Europe

BRUSSELS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice for the global cruise industry, announced the appointment of Marie-Caroline Laurent as Director General for CLIA in Europe, effective as of 15 November 2021.

Marie-Caroline is a transport policy expert who has worked in leadership roles at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for nearly a decade, including serving as Assistant Director for EU Affairs. Previously she worked in policy development for the Association of European Airlines and has also served as a parliamentary adviser at the European Parliament and as senior policy officer at the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU.

Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, CLIA said: "I want to thank Ukko Metsola for his leadership in Europe during a critical transitional period as cruise operations have continued a phased return to service. I'm delighted to welcome Marie-Caroline Laurent who will draw on a wealth of experience within the European transport policy arena to showcase cruise at the heart of sustainable tourism and demonstrate its value to the wider maritime sector. With extensive experience interfacing with EU Institutions, Marie-Caroline will be well positioned to continue to build CLIA's engagement on European policy issues within Brussels."

Marie-Caroline Laurent said, "I'm passionate about the positive impact of transport and tourism sectors supporting businesses and livelihoods in every European country. Transport is one of the world's most innovative industries and cruise ship building is at the heart of the European economy. Cruise lines are at the forefront of green maritime innovation and are well positioned to help the EU to drive green growth. I'm looking forward to working together with cruise lines, our industry partners and policy makers to help drive Europe's leadership in building a truly sustainable transport and tourism industry in Europe."

Ukko Metsola will stay on as adviser to the new Director General until the end of 2021 to support the transition prior to a planned return to the Royal Caribbean Group.

