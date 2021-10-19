Annual conference, with over 5,000 services-based business professionals will showcase the latest Unit4 innovations and feature keynotes by Peter Hinnsen, Mark Gallagher and Steve Cadigan as well as speakers from Maersk Drilling, easyJet, Habitat for Humanity, IO Interactive, RSM US LLP and more

Unit4 Experience4U Hosts Finance, HR and IT Leaders for Second Annual Flagship Conference Annual conference, with over 5,000 services-based business professionals will showcase the latest Unit4 innovations and feature keynotes by Peter Hinnsen, Mark Gallagher and Steve Cadigan as well as speakers from Maersk Drilling, easyJet, Habitat for Humanity, IO Interactive, RSM US LLP and more

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that its flagship global virtual event, Experience4U (X4U) is returning on 16th and 17th November 2021 delivering important announcements, a first look at new products and features in action, and case studies from customers across a number of industries.

X4U

X4U brings together customers, prospects, and partners from the Unit4 community to collaborate and discover how Unit4 is delivering value to mid-market people-centric organizations as they navigate 'the big acceleration' in digital transformation and build stronger organizations post-pandemic.

As we see more organizations embracing the changes needed to deliver value to their customers and employees, they are recognizing that their digital transformation efforts necessitate a more holistic approach – one that requires the right technology for their business, and a focus on people. This year, Unit4 will release the findings of a new 'Business Future Index' and Maturity Model with interviews from 3,500 leaders and employees around the world looking at the characteristics shared by the most successful companies and how these businesses are planning for the future.

At X4U, attendees will learn more about how Unit4 can support an industry-specific ERP and systems ecosystem that is unrivalled in the mid-market, delivering everything a customer needs to drive insights and value to their people and customers. This year's event takes place virtually over two half days and includes more than 40 sessions with customer case studies, best practices, thought leadership, product deep dives and roundtable discussions.

The Unit4 X4U keynote address, will be led by Unit4's CEO Mike Ettling, where he will introduce his vision for the post-pandemic future – a great acceleration of the trends that have been proliferating in the tech industry for the past several years. Attendees will also hear from Dmitri Krakovsky, Unit4's Chief Product Officer, and Claus Jepsen, Unit4's Chief Technology Officer on Unit4's latest product innovation and how we are delivering on our vision for ERPx.

Guest speakers include:

Steve Cadigan , Talent strategist and company culture expert; Founder of Cadigan Talent Ventures

Mark Gallagher , Author, broadcaster, and industry analyst; Founder of Performance Insights Ltd

Peter Hinssen , Serial entrepreneur, advisor, keynote speaker and author; Partner at nexxworks

Customers include:

Ammara Ghulam, Head of Finance, IO interactive

Damion Schumacher, Corporate Technology, easyJet

Nina Meulengracht – ERP Transformation Manager, Maersk Oil Trading

Kaj Wikström – CFO, Qvantel

Sergo de la Fe, Jr , North Americas Enterprise Accounts Leader, RSM US LLP

Mike Harris, Deputy CEO, Southampton City Council

Unit4's partner ecosystem plays a critical role in helping deliver value and competitive differentiation for our customers. This year's X4U will showcase nine Elite sponsoring partners including Agilyx, Arribatec, Capgemini, Embridge Consulting, GCON4, Millennium Consulting, Sigma Conso, smartPM.solutions and tieto EVRY.

"Unit4 is bringing new perspectives to a mature market with its approach to ERPx," said Holger Mueller, VP & Principal Analyst, Constellation Research and X4U speaker. "Its flagship event, X4U, offers a lively platform for mid-market organizations that want to understand how to modernize their digital strategies and explore new ways of gaining value from their ERP, HCM and FP&A."

The full agenda is available here.

Further Information

Follow the Unit4 Experience4U conversation on Twitter @Unit4global with the hashtag #Experience4U

Check out the Experience4U official website for full event details.

To keep up to date with the latest content and information from Unit4, subscribe to the blog.

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unit4