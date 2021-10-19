Speakers Announced for Context Flagship Alternative Investments Conference January 24 - 26, 2022 at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A who's who in business, finance, journalism, sports and space exploration will speak at Context's flagship Miami 2022 alternative investments conference.

The conference will take place from Monday, January 24, through Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

"This year we have relocated the conference away from the traffic and crowds to the luxury JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort, and the resort is exclusive to Context conference participants," commented Eric Noll, Context CEO.

Context will follow all Florida state mandates to ensure the safety and protection of all attendees.

Speakers and Panel Discussions

The conference will include pioneering insights into emerging market opportunities.

Canadian astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield and American astronaut Captain Scott Kelly will headline a panel on space exploration, identifying private investment opportunities through new space-focused ventures and technologies.





Sports investments have skyrocketed in recent years, with institutional investors looking for new opportunities in this sector. As a keynote speaker, Derek Jeter , MLB Hall of Famer and Chief Executive Officer MLB's Miami Marlins, will deliver insights into how sports and investments intertwine.





Kevin O'Leary , businessman, author, and television personality "Mr. Wonderful" on Shark Tank, will present a keynote on digital assets and decentralized finance.





Perianne Boring , founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce, will be a keynote speaker on investing in digital assets and blockchain technologies

The complete three-day agenda will be announced in the coming weeks, with additional top-tier speakers providing firsthand investment observations and trends. Guy Adami, host of CNBC's Fast Money, will emcee the three-day event.

Supporting and participating in the conference are lead sponsors: Jefferies, Cowen, TresVista, Barclays, Citco, StoneX, and TD Securities. In addition, other supporting sponsors are shown at www.contextsummits.com.

"Context's annual conference is one of the largest and must-attend events for professionals looking for new opportunities in alternative investments. More than 2,000 attendees from the buy-side and sell-side will network and explore unique investment opportunities. The conference provides, in one place, the opportunity for attendees to schedule one-on-one meetings and discuss their mutual interest in alternative investments," concluded Eric Noll.

Context's annual conference is the longest running and most established capital introduction event for alternative investments. Historically, investors have reported allocations of approximately $46 billion to managers they met at a Context Miami Summit, with 87% of attendees making allocations to at least one fund.

Attendees

Context Summits annual meeting brings together professionals interested in alternative investments.

Context 365 members will have the opportunity to participate in private events, meet-and-greets with keynote speakers, participate in thought leadership sessions and network with the blue-chip firms.

The buy-side includes family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations and consulting firms. The sell-side includes hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

Miami 2022 Venue

Context Summits Miami 2022 will take over the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Tucked away on 300 acres away from the high traffic and crowds of Miami and South Beach, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort offers two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, award-winning, state-of-the-art Tidal Cove Waterpark.

A link to the resort is https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa/.

Event Registration

Context Summits annual meetings bring together professionals interested in alternative investments. To register for the event, go to: https://www.context365.com/miami-2022-registration

About Context

Context connects the alternative investment industry through a combination of signature events and one-on-one meetings paired with technology, Context Summits delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities.

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and alternative investment fund managers. Through its 'state of the art' platform, members are equipped to discover and access new opportunities, through proprietary matching algorithms and deep networking capabilities.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms. Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

