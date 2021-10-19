Commerce Street Investment Management Launches Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) Solutions Business

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce Street Investment Management (CSIM) today announced the official launch of its outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) solutions business. Commerce Street is an independent financial services and investment management firm that now provides customized OCIO solutions to endowment, foundations, family offices and other institutional clients. The OCIO Solutions Business practice will focus on the needs of clients to provide lower cost, efficient and effective strategies to help increase risk-adjusted returns over different time horizons.

"Key differentiators include an open-architecture implementation approach coupled with strategy benefits not muted by combining a "manager of mangers" proprietary fund as many OCIO providers offer," said Duke Meythaler, Managing Director. "Additionally, CSIM's focus as a client centered, value added investor, we know there is a limit to how much money a firm can manage and still achieve our clients' objectives and exceed benchmarks. CSIM differentiates themselves with service and client success as their priority versus asset gathering which often is the norm."

"Our process begins with an understanding of the particular needs and circumstances of each client and determining their objectives, risk tolerances, liquidity requirements, governance and time horizon," said Matt DenBleyker, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of CSIM's OCIO Solutions. "Our goal is to work collaboratively to help our OCIO clients achieve top-tier investment results through the use of our highly effective core risk-based asset allocation models and customized alternative investment solutions."

The CSIM OCIO team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals that have many years of experience working for large investment management consulting firms, State Pension plans and asset management firms.

Commerce Street Investment Management (CSIM) is an independent investment management firm that provides customized outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) solutions to endowments, foundations, family offices and other institutional clients. CSIM is currently managing approximately $500 million in fiduciary assets.

