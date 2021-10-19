Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate to be Produced at HMN Li Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce that Eon Minerals of Miami Florida, through its laboratory located in Salta, Argentina, will be conducting test work to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from a bulk sample of brine to be recovered from the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), Argentina. Conventional process technology, based upon the proven evaporation extraction process of lithium will be utilized in this test phase.

The testing will begin with a pre-concentration process of 15 cubic meters of brine in ponds located at the project site. Work will include liming, solid-liquid separation, removal of boron through Solvent Extraction, polishing of the brine, precipitation of primary lithium carbonate, bi-carbonation, polishing of the brine by Ion Exchange, resulting in a targeted-battery grade lithium carbonate product. The process will also produce a lithium chloride solution with a targeted concentration up to 6% wt., which will be shipped to Chemphys Chengdu in China for further refinishing to their customer specifications.

The process test work will result in hard data for the design of a pilot test plant. Recovery rates of lithium under salar conditions will provide the information required for a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. The process test work will be supervised by Mr. Alex Mezei, a Qualified Person for the purposes of N.I. 43-101 and a recognized expert within the industry.

Company President, Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted: "We are very pleased to move our project forward towards the pilot plant stage, as part of our evaluation of the best process to use in achieving lithium production at the HMN Li Project."

About Eon Minerals

Eon Minerals of Miami Florida has a fully capable laboratory in Salta Argentina, equipped for lithium test work. The company is well experienced in the lithium industry. Past and current clients include Ganfeng Lithium, Neo Lithium and Rincon Ltd. Eon Minerals technical staff includes Susana Martinez, PhD in Chemistry with specialization in synthesis and nanomaterials, Ivan Machin, PhD in Chemistry with specialization in thermodynamic and catalysis, Lorena Perez, MSc specializing in heavy and extra heavy oil extraction, and Gonzalo Chaparro who has worked on engineering for the most important projects in Argentina. The team has a joint experience of more than 50 years in process development, and more than 15 years with specific lithium experience. The Company is owned and operated by Fernando Villarroel, Vice President, and Director of the Company.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Mezei, P.Eng., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, and technical consultant to the Company. Mr. Mezei participated in the production of this news release and approves of the scientific disclosure contained herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Lithium South Development Corporation