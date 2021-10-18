Pro Bono Arrest Record Expungement

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new non-profit organization has recently been formed to provide a free legal service for those who have been arrested, charged, or convicted of minor criminal cannabis offense in the State of Arizona with a household income less than 4X the Federal Poverty Rate and who has been living at an address in one of the following zip codes at least three of the past five years:

85006 85350 86031 86538 85007 85357 86033 86540 85008 85364 86034 86544 85009 85530 86035 86545 85015 85539 86036 86547 85017 85542 86039 86556 85019 85550 86042 85021 85551 86043 85031 85607 86044 85033 85620 86045 85034 85621 86047 85035 85626 86053 85040 85634 86054 85041 85640 86434 85051 85648 86502 85121 85705 86503 85128 85706 86504 85135 85713 86505 85141 85714 86506 85147 85746 86507 85256 85757 86508 85301 85911 86510 85321 85930 86511 85323 85941 86512 85337 86016 86514 85344 86020 86520 85349 86030 86535

Arizona Proposition 207, passed last fall, allows for the expungement of prior petty marijuana convictions from Arizona criminal records. This new law, recently effective, has already erased thousands of minor cannabis arrests, charges, and convictions from criminal records, as if they never existed. Many Arizonans, especially those who could not afford expensive attorneys, are still carrying around criminal records from a minor felony or misdemeanor arrest in Arizona stemming from a small amount of marijuana found in their possession many years ago. These criminal records can pop up in background checks, prohibiting thousands of Arizonians from benefiting from a better paying job, getting a home loan, or even leasing an apartment.

You may have a past arrest record regardless of whether or not you were charged and/or convicted. An arrest record may remain on one's record for many years, and this arrest record can be expunged as well. The same may be true for one who has been arrested and charged, but never actually convicted of a crime.

Marijuana is now legal in most states, including Arizona, and Proposition 207's new expungement law enables those living in Arizona with an Arizona criminal record from a small marijuana possession arrest to wipe their slate clean.

Unfortunately, most adults suffering with past low level marijuana arrest records have no idea of this wonderful fresh-start opportunity. This may be your golden opportunity to clear your name and pursue a better life.

If you have ever been arrested, charged, or convicted of a low-level marijuana possession felony or misdemeanor, please go to www.AZExpungement.org and fill out our brief on-line form to learn if you qualify for this free legal service. This free legal service will expire one month from today, November 12th, 2021.

AZExpungement.org will provide a member of our pro bono legal team for interview opportunities, or to discuss the expungement process further.

View original content:

SOURCE AzExpungement.org