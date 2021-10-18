Ferris® Newest Zero Turn Combines Productivity, Performance, And Value The 500S continues the Ferris legacy of quality

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 500S Zero Turn Mower is Ferris Mowers' latest addition to a robust line of commercial zero turns and other commercial lawn care equipment.

The 500S Zero Turn Mower is Ferris Mowers’ latest addition to a robust line of commercial zero turns and other commercial lawn care equipment.

The Ferris 500S is designed to fill a need for those landscape professionals looking for a feature-packed zero turn that not only delivers the efficiency and performance that Ferris is famous for but does so at a great value.

"Productivity is the name of the game for commercial landscapers, and every Ferris unit is built with that in mind, including the new 500S," said Kody Van Sistine, Ferris brand manager. "The patented Ferris suspension, the Briggs & Stratton® Commercial Series engine, and even the extras like the LED headlight and premium mid-back seat all contribute to productivity."

The 500S comes equipped with the Ferris exclusive pivoting front axle and coil-over shocks on each wheel so that uneven terrain is no problem for the operator or the unit, which can reach ground speeds of up to eight miles per hour without sacrificing the cut quality. The unit will be available in 48, 52, and 61-inch mowing deck configurations with Briggs & Stratton Commercial Series or Kawasaki® engines.

Other features of the 500S include:

A fabricated 10-gauge steel mowing deck for reliable cutting performance in a variety of conditions.

Dual commercial transaxles with 7" cooling fans to repel debris and provide consistent power.

22-inch rear-drive tires and large front casters ensure dependable traction in various conditions.

A foot-operated deck lift that quickly changes cut height in ¼ inch increments with an adjustable pedal.

The 500S zero turn mower starts at $5,799.00 and will be available through the Ferris dealer network

starting this fall, with a full release in spring 2022.

For more information on the Ferris 500S Zero Turn Mower, visit www.FerrisMowers.com.

About Briggs & Stratton:

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care, and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton