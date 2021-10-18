Celebrated NFL Running Back and Cannabis Advocate Ricky Williams Announces The Launch Of Highsman The Purpose Driven Cannabis Brand For Sports Enthusiasts Created to Complement An Active Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricky Williams , entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, today announces the launch of Highsman , a cannabis lifestyle brand created to empower professional and everyday athletes as well as sports enthusiasts alike. Highsman offers premium quality cannabis as well as a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an active lifestyle on and off the field.

Highsman

"It is time we change the way we talk about cannabis."-- Ricky Williams

"It is time we change the way we talk about cannabis," says founder Ricky Williams. "Highsman is about an appreciation for greatness. There is a passionate and dedicated team behind the brand, and together we want to help all people inspire greatness in themselves."

Once scrutinized by sports pundits and fans alike for using cannabis, Williams is flipping the script with his new line of personally curated cannabis products, apparel, and accessories. Purpose-driven, Highsman cannabis features three strains curated by Williams to compliment moments in the day and put you in the zone. Pregame are sativas for an energized boost; Halftime are hybrids for focused awareness; and the Postgame indicas offer a relaxed mood. Highsman will launch with strain-specific pre-packaged eighths and will introduce pre-rolls following the initial launch.

Williams brings a deep knowledge of herbs, sports and wellness to the brand. He studied the origins of cannabis in the foothills of the Himalayas and spent years learning about the healing properties of the plant. He credits smoking cannabis as a way of overcoming the challenges associated with being a professional athlete, from social anxiety to physical injuries.

"Highsman is at the intersection of sports and cannabis and was created for fans and aficionados of both," says Eric Hammond, CEO. "Years in the making, Highsman launches at a tipping point where sports and cannabis collide, and we are excited to continue to break boundaries between the two."

Highsman will simultaneously launch an apparel and functional accessories collection that mirrors the superior quality of the brand's flower. Equally exceptional, offerings including varsity jackets, baseball T's and other sports-inspired streetwear will debut alongside must-have accoutrements—rolling trays, pelican cases, water bottles—that compliments the Highsman lifestyle.

Highsman cannabis will be available at select retailers in California, Oregon, and Nevada. For more information visit highsman.co.

For More Information:

Rio PR

Kevin Giss

kevin@riopr.com

Georgia Mack

georgia@riopr.com

Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, announces the launch of Highsman

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highsman