Abbott and Real Madrid Team Up to Support the Health and Nutrition of Children Globally - Abbott becomes Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. and MADRID, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced it has entered into a three-year agreement to be the Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of the Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation—an organization founded by the club to promote the values inherent in sport to children globally. The partnership will encompass education, sports and social welfare activities in support of at-risk children in 80 countries, as well as nutritional support for the first men's and women's and Academy teams and new product innovation and development.

Real Madrid is one of the most successful and recognized sports clubs in the world and is supported by more than 600 million fans globally. In 1997 the club launched the Real Madrid Foundation to support social and cultural integration for at-risk children around the world through sport, through teaching values such as teamwork, respect, collaboration—and physical fitness.

"Football is a universal sport that's played, watched and loved around the world," said Daniel Salvadori, executive vice president of Abbott's nutrition business. "Abbott and The Real Madrid Foundation have the same goal: to nourish children around the world so they can have better health and can achieve their potential. The combination of our collective efforts will enable us to reach more people and have even greater long-lasting impact in the lives of tens of thousands of children around the world."

Working with local partners, the Real Madrid Foundation identifies and brings together local children in key at-risk areas—usually in remote, rural communities. The schools cover many different activities, ranging from healthy snacks and dental hygiene, to after school programs that involve health education and sports training. Each program includes a local social or environmental activity, such as healthcare facility visits. The children are screened for key health indicators at the beginning of each program and supported nutritionally throughout. The Real Madrid Foundation also runs week-long clinics for children who wish to improve their game with the Real Madrid methodology.

"Through the work of the Real Madrid Foundation, we're not looking to develop the next footballer, we're looking to grow the next engineer, scientist or lawyer," said Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations for Real Madrid. "By teaming up with Abbott, a global leader and expert in nutrition, we can support children around the world in living healthier overall."

A Focus on Malnutrition

Malnutrition affects 1 in 3 people of all ages, all geographies and all socioeconomic classes. Abbott has long been focused on improving nutrition through our innovations, recently announcing the formation of the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions—a hub of Abbott and external nutrition experts and partners with a goal to reduce malnutrition in every region of the world over the next ten years. With this partnership, the first under the center, Abbott will work with the Real Madrid Foundation Social Sports Schools around the world to support at-risk children in their goal of having access to a healthier life and a better future.

This work will contribute to Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan ambition to transform care for malnutrition, chronic disease and infectious diseases, with a goal to improve the lives of more than 3 billion people by decade's end.

The partnership will run through the end of the 2023-2024 soccer season and will encompass working with Real Madrid Foundation Social Sports Schools in twelve countries to provide malnutrition screening, education and nutrition support, while also supporting nutritional needs for the Real Madrid Foundation clinics, which take place in 42 countries. As the Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner, Abbott will also work closely with the club to drive research into new ingredient and product innovation and development as part of the nutritional support for the Real Madrid first men's, women's and Academy teams.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 119 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (13) and basketball (10) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with 371 million followers on social networks, and is for the third year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2020 report, prepared by consultancy KPMG. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the third year in a row and achieved the highest record in the Transparency Index of football clubs last season. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited soccer club website for the fifth consecutive year.

About the Real Madrid Foundation

The Real Madrid Foundation is the instrument by which Real Madrid is present in society and develops its social and cultural awareness programs. Its main objective is to promote the values of sport, and its role as an educational tool capable of contributing to the comprehensive development of the personality of those who practice it. In addition, as a means of social integration of those who find themselves suffering from any form of marginalisation, discrimination, or social exclusion.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

View original content:

SOURCE Abbott