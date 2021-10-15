Hybrid Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns to Jefferson Hotel and area homes

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richmond SPCA's Fur Ball will return on Saturday, November 6, with both in-person and at-home options to support the care of sick and injured homeless pets. The 23rd Annual Fur Ball is presented by Dominion Energy.

The Fur Ball has consistently been chosen by readers of Richmond Magazine, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Style Weekly and Virginia Living as a favorite charity event. While the in-person tickets are currently sold out, Fur(tual) Ball tickets include a three-course meal with wine and online bidding access. Dinner, sponsored by The London Company, will be prepared by the chefs at The Jefferson Hotel for guests to pick up and enjoy at home.

Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry said, "We look forward to celebrating this beloved event both in person and virtually with our dear friends and fellow animal lovers. The Fur Ball makes the rescue and rehabilitation of thousands of our community's most vulnerable homeless animals possible."

Proceeds from the event benefit the Cinderella Fund, which is devoted solely to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured and neonatal homeless pets, expenses for which the Richmond SPCA has budgeted approximately $990,000 in the year ahead. The Richmond SPCA took in 3,428 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, and more than 90 percent were treated for sickness or injury before being adopted to lasting homes. The goal for the Fur Ball's new hybrid format is to raise $600,000.

Bidding in the auction sponsored by Truist will begin in early November. Approximately 60 packages have been donated for both online and live auctions, with an emphasis on experiences, classes and family-friendly packages. The Fur Ball Raffle, sponsored by Irongate Capital Advisors, features $5 tickets for the chance to win one of five prizes, including a John Hardy bracelet from Schwarzschild Jewelers and a kid's bike from Carytown Bicycle Company, in a drawing held November 8.

Visit support.richmondspca.org/furball for more information.

The Richmond SPCA, founded in 1891, is a no-kill humane organization dedicated to the guiding principle that every life is precious. As a national leader in humane care and education, the Richmond SPCA is building a more compassionate community through programs of adoption, rehabilitation, spay/neuter, pet-retention, trap-neuter-return and humane education. For more information, visit richmondspca.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Richmond SPCA