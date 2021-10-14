Water Cooler at Pegasus Park Announces Next 15 Tenants To Join The Social Impact Hub The nonprofit, philanthropic and social-impact community is the largest shared nonprofit space in the state of Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Cooler at Pegasus Park is pleased to introduce the next group of organizations that will office within the nonprofit, philanthropic and social-impact community at Pegasus Park, a mixed-use office campus that bolsters social impact, corporate innovation and local biotech. The tenants were selected after completing a competitive application process last summer.

Water Cooler at Pegasus Park

The nonprofit tenants include Aspire , Big Thought , Carson Leslie Foundation , Circuit Trail Conservancy , City Year , Education is Freedom , Grant Halliburton Foundation , Junior Achievement of Dallas , Keep America Beautiful , Leukemia Texas , Philanthropy Southwest , Social Venture Partners Dallas, Texas Trees Foundation , TexProtects , and The Trust for Public Land .

This group will be joining Water Cooler's five founding tenants - Commit Partnership , The Dallas Foundation , The Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation , United to Learn and Uplift Education . The Dallas Foundation and Uplift Education moved into their office spaces within Water Cooler at Pegasus Park in the summer of this year.

Many of the organizations work on a national, regional and statewide scale and focus on key issues spanning from environmental preservation, mental health, workforce development, medical research, early childhood development, literacy, K-12 education, social justice, and more. The majority of the nonprofits will move to Pegasus Park in early 2022.

"We are excited to soon welcome this impressive list of tenants to Water Cooler at Pegasus Park," says founder Lyda Hill. "We have long believed that co-locating a diverse group of exceptional nonprofits could help advance inter-agency collaboration to solve some of the most challenging community problems. Water Cooler is about empowering nonprofits with state-of-the-art office facilities, along with resources and services designed to help them accelerate their impact. We are honored to provide the ingredients and cannot wait to see what they will do together."

Approximately 175,000 square feet of space spanning five floors in the main 18-story tower on Pegasus Park's campus is dedicated to Water Cooler. This social impact hub offers flexible office space at subsidized rent rates, access to more than $5 million in grant funds for furniture and infrastructure, and free or low-cost amenities and services designed to accelerate the organizations' respective missions such as the Catchafire program. The office space includes a mix of full and partial-floor tenants and a co-working suite for smaller organizations. Space options vary to accommodate the specific needs of each of the best-in-class nonprofits. Water Cooler tenants will have special access to the 16,000-square-foot, on-site Convene conference center for events and meetings. Other premium-level amenities include options for both free and reserved parking for tenants, ample parking for visitors, access to on-site event/meeting planning and catering services, on-site restaurant and coffee shop, access to free or low-cost on-site storage, and a fitness center.

Water Cooler at Pegasus Park is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies, in partnership with J. Small Investments, and is among the largest nonprofit shared spaces in the country. The mission of the community is to help enable the Dallas social services sector to be one of the most effective in the nation by offering a world-class shared space to help organizations attract and retain talent, improve organizations' collaboration, reduce administrative costs by providing more predictable leases, and create more visibility around the social problems that need to be solved.

Leighton Watts is the Director of the Water Cooler at Pegasus Park and will manage operations and work alongside the nonprofits for programming, capacity building and collaboration opportunities. The Dallas Foundation, in addition to being one of the five founding tenants, will administer the programming and services for tenants. Matthew Randazzo, President and CEO of The Dallas Foundation, says, "Although The Dallas Foundation is early in its tenancy at Water Cooler, we have already engaged in interesting conversations and collaboration with other partners on campus. The opportunities to make Dallas a better, more equitable place will be limitless at this new social impact hub."

Pegasus Park is a 23-acre, mixed-use office campus designed to bolster local biotech, social impact and corporate innovation. The campus consists of more than 750,000 square feet across multiple buildings and features state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. It is located at 3000 Pegasus Park Drive, between the Dallas Design District and the Southwestern Medical District, and is just minutes away from downtown Dallas, offering a central location for networking with convenient access to two major domestic and international airports, DART light rail trains and buses, North Texas toll roads and interstates.

For more information, visit www.pegasuspark.com .

About Lyda Hill Philanthropies

Lyda Hill Philanthropies encompasses the charitable giving for founder Lyda Hill and includes her foundation and personal philanthropy. The organization is committed to funding transformational advances in science and nature, empowering nonprofit organizations and improving the Texas and Colorado communities. Because Miss Hill has a fervent belief that "science is the answer" to many of life's most challenging issues, she has chosen to donate the entirety of her estate to philanthropy and scientific research.

About J. Small Investments

J. Small Investments is a real estate investment, management and brokerage firm located in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1997, JSI specializes in value-add investments and identifying unique properties in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, with a special expertise in the Love Field, Medical District and Stemmons Corridor submarkets.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Allison Rhodes

Office: 214.352.5980

Email: allison@culverpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Water Cooler at Pegasus Park