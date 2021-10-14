"Know Your Risk": HALO Diagnostics Encouraging Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"Know Your Risk": HALO Diagnostics Encouraging Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group well-established as a leader in men's and women's health, HALO Diagnostics is urging women to get screened this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Research shows that COVID-19 derailed annual checkups. Breast cancer screenings declined 87% in April 2020 compared to 5-year averages for that month.[1]

1 in 3 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Of that cohort, 8 out of 9 have no family history of the disease. Experts say early detection remains the best defense.

"Successful treatment and survival rates for breast cancer patients are dramatically affected by early detection," says Dr. John Feller, Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics. He adds, "The 5-year survival rate is almost 100%."

Get Screened

HALO Diagnostics provides women with personalized care and precision diagnostics at its California centers including HALO Breast Care Center in Chico, Silicon Valley MRI in Silicon Valley, Palms Imaging Center in Oxnard. They also have four Precision Imaging Centers in and around Jacksonville, Florida.

Advanced Imaging includes:

Genius 3D Mammography: Approved by the FDA as the first and only 3D mammography, this screening detects 41% more invasive, metastatic cancers and reduces false positives by up to 40%.

Abbreviated breast MRI: Developed for women with dense breasts, this 10-minute, radiation-free exam detects breast cancer at an early stage – four times more than mammography, with no compression required.

Getting Diagnosed

Patients need follow-up tests when abnormalities are spotted during screening.

Breast ultrasound: Also called a sonogram, this test finds any benign conditions.

Breast biopsy: Doctors may take a tissue sample if an ultrasound spots something suspicious.

Breast MRI: An MRI allows doctors to determine the extent of the disease.



About HALO Diagnostics

At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is early detection and precision-focused healthcare, preventing, and conquering diseases that have a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarker tests, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.

HALO Diagnostics is a pioneer and recognized market leader in men's and women's health.

[1] Published online June 30, 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106559

View original content:

SOURCE HALO Diagnostics