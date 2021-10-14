Pivotree to Lead Customer Interview with NGK Spark Plugs at Stibo Connect 2021

In the speaking session, conference sponsor Pivotree will share the virtual stage with NGK Spark Plugs to discuss best practices for meeting complex data standards

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company "), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and upcoming speaking session at Stibo Connect 2021, an annual customer conference by Stibo Systems being held virtually November 2-4.

"We've partnered with Stibo Systems to help B2B and B2C clients of all sizes compete with frictionless commerce, and we're excited to sponsor the Stibo Connect conference again in 2021," said Derek Corrick, General Manager Data Management at Pivotree. "Navigating data standards is a common source of friction for many enterprises. We're particularly looking forward to an engaging conversation with our joint customer — NGK Spark Plugs — to discuss how they've utilized a unified data management strategy to level up their data capabilities and drive more sales in the competitive auto parts industry."

The session — How NGK Spark Plugs keeps product sales on fire with a unified data management strategy that captures automotive standards — will take place ondemand in the virtual Customer Corner.

As a frictionless commerce leader and long-time Stibo Partner, Pivotree has experience and expertise in helping companies reach modern consumers with fully integrated data management solutions.

Attendees of the Connect 2021 conference will gain more insights into Pivotree's PIM and MDM implementation services, which are engineered to deliver significant and long-lasting return on investment (ROI). As an end-to-end MDM services provider, Pivotree offers solutions in Strategy, Analysis, Design, and Implementation to help B2B and B2C customers reach their data goals.

In addition to fully supporting the technical implementation of an MDM platform, Pivotree also leads customers through data governance implementation and change management planning. By lending guidance through every stage of the MDM implementation process, Pivotree gives organizations all the tools necessary for data management success.

For more information about Pivotree's solutions and services for Stibo Systems, visit https://pivotree.com/platforms/stibo-systems/ .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

