Coda Payments acquires mobile esports tournament platform BAASH

The mobile esports platform expands the Coda suite of gaming products to serve millions of passionate gamers and content creators around the world.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Coda Payments , the leading provider of cross-border payments and distribution solutions for digital content, today announced its acquisition of the mobile esports platform BAASH from developer CAPSL Entertainment Ltd. The acquisition will enable Coda to expand its existing suite of gaming products and solutions, including its global marketplace for digital gaming content, Codashop, and its fast-growing esports platform, Codashop Global Series (CGS).

Developed by mobile gaming veterans from Zynga, 6Waves, and Animoca, BAASH is an industry-leading mobile experience that allows users to create esports tournaments, participate in thousands of competitions, and discover a community of like-minded gaming fans.

Following the impressive growth of CGS—now operating in 17 global markets, with over 100,000 participants in the past 12 months—the acquisition and integration of BAASH will allow Coda to scale and better serve gamers who seek to participate in CGS esports events.

"We are thrilled to announce the BAASH acquisition, which will expand the suite of products Coda offers gamers," said [Philippe Limes, CEO, Coda Payments]. "This acquisition is an expression of our commitment to offer the best value, experience and entertainment to our customers, every day, without fail."

Paddy Markham, Founder, CAPSL Entertainment Ltd. said, "When we developed BAASH, we created it with the goal to drive authentic mobile esports competitions and delight competitive grassroots players. We are excited to join the Coda team as it allows BAASH to reach a global audience of enthusiastic gamers, who rely on Coda daily, to level-up their gaming experiences."

As part of the acquisition process, Coda plans to optimize the BAASH platform and seamlessly integrate the service within the Coda suite of products. Details of this integration and transformation will be announced at a later date.

About Coda Payments

Founded in 2011, Coda Payments helps digital content providers monetize their products and services in more than 45 markets. Publishers of leading games like Moonton (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), Garena (Free Fire) and Tencent (PUBG Mobile), streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, apps like Tinder, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda to attract customers and accept payments.

Coda operates Codashop, a trusted source of games and in-game currencies for millions of gamers worldwide. It enables users to choose from more than 250 safe and convenient payment methods and is visited more than 90 million times per month. Codapay is a proprietary payments engine that simplifies cross-border monetization for digital publishers by enabling the same range of payment methods available on Codashop, on publishers' sites. xShop is a proprietary distribution network that enables publishers to extend the reach of their content via a network of the world's most popular e-commerce and digital wallet platforms.

Coda's mission is to offer the best value, experience and entertainment to its customers, every day, without fail. Our vision is to be the platform of choice for taking life's digital experiences over the top. We seek to enable users to bring more creativity and self-expression to their play—no matter who or where they are.

Coda is headquartered in Singapore with dozens of additional outposts around the world. It is backed by Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund. Coda was recently named the 28th fastest-growing company in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times (and the second-fastest-growing fintech in the region); the 8th fastest growing company in Singapore by the Straits Times ; and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum .

