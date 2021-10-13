Widex MOMENT hearing aids offer pure, accurate, and complete sound AND now truly impressive direct Android streaming sound quality

Support for Android's Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) to be delivered to the Widex MOMENT family with the new Widex MOMENT 1.4 app update.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid pioneer and innovator Widex USA Inc. announced that wearers of the company's breakthrough Widex MOMENT family of hearing aids can now stream music, calls, and other content seamlessly from Android smartphones thanks to an upgrade in the Widex MOMENT App.

With the Widex MOMENT App, version 1.4, Widex MOMENT hearing aids now support Google's Android Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) standard, allowing Widex MOMENT hearing aids to function like traditional Bluetooth headsets and earbuds. Android streaming is a critical feature for consumers who rely on their hearing aids throughout the day, but still want to be able to take calls and listen to music or podcasts.

Widex MOMENT hearing aids also support the ability to stream from Apple iOS devices. Plus, with Widex DEX solutions – a range of wireless accessories – Widex MOMENT wearers can stream audio directly from other hardware devices, including televisions, radios, speakers and more. This latest update, combined with Widex MOMENT's already fast processing time and impressive sound quality, gives wearers greater convenience and a pure, natural sound experience as they go about their day.

"Support for Android in our award-winning Widex MOMENT product line is a game-changer," said Nancy Bridges, Product Manager for Widex. "Now, Widex wearers can experience a more natural-sounding hearing aid while simultaneously enjoying the convenience of direct-streaming from their Android smartphone. This combination of natural sound and seamless streaming will further enhance use and enjoyment of Widex MOMENT hearing aids."

To enjoy this direct compatibility, a wearer's Android smartphone must be running Android 11 or later and Bluetooth 5.0. All new Widex MOMENT connected hearing aids will come with Android compatibility. Current Widex MOMENT hearing aid wearers can enjoy Android streaming through an upgrade to the Widex MOMENT App version 1.4, now available in the Google Play app store.

Among current Widex MOMENT hearing aids branded 'Ready for Direct Android Streaming' are the BTE 13 D, RIC 312 D, and mRIC R D. Among popular Android smartphones supporting AHSA streaming are the Google Pixel 5, 4a, 4 , 4 XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL; the Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, S10e, and S10; and the OnePlus 8 Pro, 8, 7T, and 7 Pro.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

