KPN Turns to Oracle to Modernize Operations

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Dutch telecommunications leader KPN has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The implementation, managed by Deloitte and Oracle Consulting, will see KPN deploy Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, supply chain management and human resources to help streamline the company's business operations.

KPN has over six million consumer customers (broadband and mobile) in the Netherlands. The company aims to make the Netherlands the best-connected country in the world and deliver the most environmentally sustainable network and services in the region. It has been rapidly diversifying its business towards digital services over the last few years, which required the company to rethink how it manages its core business processes so that it can quickly and easily embrace new business models and scale new services.

Oracle's integrated cloud platform will enable KPN to optimize financial planning and forecasting, modernize its HR processes and improve the employee experience, and consolidate and streamline procurement and supply chain management. The rollout will also help KPN meet its goal of significantly reducing operational costs and energy consumption across its business.

"Digitalization is transforming how we work and live, and also offers significant opportunities to recover from the pandemic and address many of the social and environmental challenges we face. KPN is transforming its business to support our customers in this new world, and this requires us to simplify and consolidate our operations to become more agile, more adaptable, and more flexible in what is a continually shifting environment. We believe Oracle can support us in this transformation," said Chris Figee, CFO at KPN.

Oracle Fusion Applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Management & Manufacturing (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will enable KPN to standardise business processes, and manage finance, HR and supply chain data on a single integrated IT platform.

"Telecom companies like KPN are reimagining operations as they diversify their businesses to capture new market opportunities and meet rapidly shifting customer expectations. The global pandemic has added more urgency to this process," said Cormac Watters, executive vice president, EMEA Applications, Oracle. "KPN's culture of sustainable innovation and customer-centricity has enabled it to lead in the Netherlands for years, and with Oracle Fusion Applications' continuous innovation, the company will be able to take advantage of the latest emerging technologies and the delivery of next-generation digital and connectivity services in the Netherlands."

